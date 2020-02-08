Advertisement

The number of deaths from China’s new coronavirus epidemic rose to 803 on Sunday after the disaster-stricken province of Hubei reported 81 new deaths.

The number of deaths from the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus, which killed 774 people in 2002-2003, is now higher than the number of deaths worldwide.

In its daily update, the Hubei Health Commission confirmed another 2,147 new cases in the central province where the outbreak occurred in December.

There are now more than 36,690 confirmed cases across China.

The new virus is believed to have hit a market last year selling wild animals in Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, the city in the center of the outbreak, before spreading across the country.

The World Health Organization said on Saturday that the number of cases reported daily in China has “stabilized” – but warned that it was too early to tell if the virus had peaked.

A 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with the virus died in Wuhan on Thursday, the US embassy said.

A 60-year-old Japanese man suspected of having a coronavirus infection also died in the Wuhan hospital, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The only confirmed deaths outside the mainland are a Chinese in the Philippines and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.

