Two Americans were among 10 additional passengers who were confirmed on Thursday that the new corona virus was quarantined on a cruise ship in a Japanese port. At least three US citizens were among 20 people on board the flu-like virus ship, and the number of infections in the US has also increased, with officials in Wisconsin confirming the first case of the state.

The total number of cases in the US on Thursday morning was 12 in six different states, but the outbreak was still mostly concentrated in central China, where both the infection rate and the death toll continued to increase. The corona virus killed at least 565 people, all but two in China. The other two deaths occurred in Singapore and Hong Kong. More than 28,000 people are infected with the virus, the vast majority in China.

Several other evacuation flights chartered by the U.S. government were due to start in Wuhan on Thursday, the day after two planes with approximately 350 people arrived in California. All of these passengers are quarantined for up to two weeks while being monitored for symptoms of the virus.

Rescue workers in protective clothing are preparing to remove coronavirus patients from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Daikoku Pier and quarantined in front of Yokohama, Japan, port 6, 2020.

Carl Court / Getty

