The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told reporters Tuesday that the newly discovered corona virus that is devastating China or any virus outbreak could have “more serious consequences than any terrorist act” and encouraged global governments to “do everything.” what they can “stop it.”

The statements followed a month in which WHO officials initially refused to declare the outbreak an international public health emergency (PHEIC) and then prevented the nations from imposing travel bans on China, under pressure from the Communist Party gave way. The party sees travel bans as an indication of a lack of confidence in Beijing’s ability to contain the outbreak, and as an insult.

The WHO has also been heavily convicted of excluding Taiwan from its international health response, even though Taipei is close to China, the country where the outbreak originated, and its advanced health infrastructure. As a result, WHO officials have reported erroneous coronavirus patient numbers that they received from Beijing, which has no connection or authority over Taipei.

WHO chief Tedros insisted that the world’s political leaders take the threat of the newly discovered corona virus as seriously as a political threat.

“The world when it comes to terrorism – imagine the level of preparation and so on; it’s immense to be honest, a virus is more at risk of political, economic and social upheaval than any terrorist attack, believe it or not, ”Tedros said during a press conference on Tuesday. “I was a foreign minister in one of my hats discussing terrorism and so on, but a virus can have more serious consequences than any terrorist act, and that’s true.” If the world doesn’t want to wake up and see this hostile virus as the number one enemy of the state, I don’t think we’ll learn our lessons. “

“I remind the world to take this opportunity to do everything possible to contain this outbreak. Do everything you can and there is time because, as I said, the number of cases in the rest of the world is less than 400 and there is only one death, ”he continued. “This is a window of time that I remember. There is time, time is ticking and time is crucial in this outbreak.”

Tedros thanked the Chinese Communist Party, which took 20 days to alert the public to the outbreak after having identified and switched off the source of the new virus, for supposedly creating a “time window” for containing the virus by placing it in its city of origin , Wuhan and a large part of the surrounding areas are closed and carry out extreme quarantine measures. China has reportedly locked families in their homes, welded doors, and political prisoners disappeared as part of its outbreak response.

“They hit hard when the window of opportunity is there, and we tell the rest of the world,” Tedros said. “Let us take seriously the time window we have. We should not lose this opportunity. If we lose we will regret it and the opportunity was created due to the serious measures that China is taking in Wuhan and the other affected provinces.”

Many nations have already taken extensive measures to exclude the corona virus from their territory, in particular restricting air travel from China or refusing entry to people with passports from the Hubei province in which Wuhan is located. In the most extreme case, North Korea has completely closed its border to foreigners. The United States prohibited foreign nationals who have been in China for the past 14 days from entering the normally agreed incubation period for the virus.

These measures were taken against Tedros’ original wishes. In January, the WHO Director-General said the organization “rejects any restrictions on travel and trade” against China. WHO, as an organization, has urged caution to limit local public transportation worldwide.

“Indications of travel measures that significantly affect international traffic for longer than 24 hours show that such measures at the beginning of the containment phase of an outbreak may have a reason for public health, since they can enable the countries concerned to implement measures for a sustainable response Countries that are not affected must gain time to take and implement effective preventive measures, ”WHO said in its Tuesday report on the outbreak. “However, such restrictions must be short-lived, proportionate to public health risks, and reviewed regularly as the situation develops.”

Communist Party officials have pounced on these statements to scold countries that use restricted travel to protect their citizens and to brand them racists.

“Despite the World Health Organization’s recommendation not to restrict trade and travel, some governments have banned Chinese nationals from entering their borders,” the Chinese government-run propaganda newspaper Global Times reported last week. “It is vital that China is aware of the importance of protecting its national interests and overseas citizens and is taking concrete steps to respond by rewarding good deeds and punishing malicious acts.”

The Global Times identified American travel restrictions as an “overreaction” shortly after they were implemented in January.

