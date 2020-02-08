Corona virus update: 12 positive cases in the US, 100 test results pending

Advertisement

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released updated numbers for the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

It listed 337 people as “under investigation” for the virus, 12 of which tested positive. There are 100 cases where test results are pending and 225 tests are negative.

Two of the dozen people who developed coronavirus were person-to-person transmissions.

There are no confirmed cases in New York yet.

The symptoms of the new coronavirus include:

to cough

sore throat

fever

If you experience these symptoms and you have recently traveled to China, contact a doctor.

