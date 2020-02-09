Advertisement

Following the fatal outbreak of the novel coronavirus virus, the DGCA has suspended the pre-flight alcohol test (BA) for the crew operating at the four airports in Kerala over the next 15 days. The alcohol test (BA) measures whether a person is drunk or not. “The mandatory BA test for the flight crew operating from Kerala airports has been suspended for the next 15 days due to the coronavirus situation,” said a senior official from the Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA).

However, he added that the crew that flies from one of the four airports in Kerala – Calicut, Kannur, Trivandrum and Cochin – will be forced to do post-flight BA tests in the next city they land in.

India has reported three new cases of coronavirus, all from Kerala. The Indians who tested positive for the disease are students who have recently returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak.

Advertisement

The virus has spread rapidly in China since its inception at the end of last year, killing more than 800 mainland people and infecting over 37,000. Cases have been reported in two dozen other countries.

The DGCA had announced on Saturday that foreigners who were in China on or after January 15 are not allowed to enter India.

The air traffic control agency repeated in its circular to the airlines on Saturday that all visas issued to Chinese nationals prior to February 5 were suspended.

However, it was clarified: “These visa restrictions do not apply to flight personnel, who may be Chinese nationals or other foreign nationals from China.” For Indian airlines, IndiGo and Air India have suspended all flights between the two countries. However, SpiceJet continues to fly on the Delhi-Hong Kong route. On February 1 and 2, Air India operated two special flights to Wuhan, evacuating 647 Indians and seven Maldives.

Advertisement