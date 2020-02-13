BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The voluntary quarantine of a Steuben County resident is not expected to affect other Steuben County residents, according to Darlene Smith, the district’s public health director.

“We want people to know that this is currently the standard procedure for anyone returning from China to the United States,” said Smith. “The individual shows no symptoms and there is no reason to believe that they have the disease at all.”

Local volunteer isolation and quarantine for 14 days complies with U.S. protocols for the arrival of people from China, where the novel coronavirus was identified in late December.

While the exact number of people infected with the novel virus changes worldwide every day and can reach up to 45,000, 13 cases have been confirmed in the USA. No cases have been confirmed in the state of New York.

The 14-day quarantine has existed in the United States since January 31 to prevent the spread of the disease. Protection has proven effective. Reuters reports that nearly 200 US citizens who were evacuated from China and quarantined in January were released without symptoms of the disease.

Smith said her department would continue to keep Steuben residents informed of any events that could affect the county. “We want you to know what we know,” said Smith. “We want you all to feel comfortable and understand that there is no need to panic.”

