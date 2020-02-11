Advertisement

Australian businessman Stanley was finally able to go outside without fear, the first time in two weeks that he was given this simple task, which now feels like a luxury.

He had unknowingly flown to the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak at the end of January and was lucky to be evacuated from Wuhan on Sunday morning.

“I now feel safe and relieved. The temperature [in Darwin] is high and it is very sunny. The warmer weather is good for fighting viruses and I do not think there will be an outbreak here,” he told the South Chinese Tomorrow post.

“Even worse, when I get sick, I know I get good treatment in Australia.”

My family and I were trapped in our apartment for two weeks. All we could do was watch news about the outbreak on TV in the hope that things would change

Stanley

For Sydney-based Stanley, who withheld his last name, it was a difficult and painful decision to leave behind the parents he visited in Wuhan.

He had arrived in Wuhan on January 20 to celebrate Lunar New Year with his 60-year-old parents. Three days later, when the city was closed, he was captured, which meant that he had no chance of returning to the city on January 27 with his scheduled commercial flight to Wuhan.

“My family and I were trapped in our apartment for two weeks. We could only watch the news about the outbreak on TV and we hoped things would change,” he added.

Initially, he decided to stay in Wuhan after the outbreak and did not register for the first evacuation flight, but was eventually persuaded by his parents and friends to leave the country.

“They all said there was no point in staying there. If someone got sick, they would be cared for and isolated by the government. I would be no help,” he said.

He was particularly concerned about his mother, who had undergone surgery last year and is still fragile.

On Monday, he called his parents at the Munigurr-ma campsite in Howard Springs, about 25 km outside of Darwin.

“It was normal in Wuhan. They got up, cooked, watched TV and talked to their friends on the phone,” he said. “You were incredibly bored.”

The Munigurr-ma campsite in Howard Springs is about 25 km outside Darwin. Photo: Stanley

They’ve only come out of their apartment once in the past two weeks to stock up on groceries, he said.

“We were all too scared to go out,” added Stanley.

The flight from Stanley from Wuhan to Darwin lasted seven hours and took off on Sunday morning at around 1 a.m., about 24 hours after the expected departure due to the delay in approval for the plane’s landing.

He said many evacuees were exhausted when they arrived in Darwin, but there was a “nice lunch at the airport” to welcome them home.

Today was not bad, the food was delivered on time. We grabbed our breakfast and lunch boxes and went back to our rooms. It seems that everyone is happy with the arrangement

Stanley

The transfer to the Munigurr-ma facility, where the evacuees are quarantined for 14 days, took longer than expected, and there were delays in food delivery and check-in at the facility.

“I agreed, but there were some children who were very tired,” he said.

“It wasn’t too bad today, the food was delivered on time. We took our breakfast and lunch boxes and went back to our rooms. It seems everyone is happy with the arrangement.”

On Monday, the Australian government assured the public that all 266 passengers evacuated to Darwin were healthy. However, they said that a third direct evacuation flight was not planned after 243 were first taken to an immigration detention center on a remote island last week.

The corona virus has claimed over 1,000 lives, while infections worldwide have risen to over 40,000. An international team of experts from the World Health Organization landed in China on Monday to investigate the outbreak.

Australia has now evacuated a total of 532 people on two direct Qantas flights and an indirect New Zealand flight from Wuhan, but many more remain in Wuhan and are waiting to be taken home.

“These 200 strange people [in Darwin] are fine, none of them coughing or sneezing,” Dianne Stephens, Acting Chief Health Officer of Northern Territory, said at a press conference in Darwin Monday.

“There were also no infections in the Christmas Island cohort, and they are halfway through their quarantine.

Australia has now evacuated a total of 532 people from Wuhan on two direct Qantas flights and an indirect flight via New Zealand. Photo: Stanley

The word “in the air” was used [to describe the possible transmission of the virus]. We have investigated [and found] that it is an abusive word. This is a droplet-borne disease Australia still has evidence worldwide that it travels in the air and is not picked up by mosquitoes or insects.

“I know what the truth is and there is a lot of misinformation in the media.”

Stephens also said that the 15 people who were infected with the corona virus in Australia had the disease in Wuhan and not in Australia.

Abigail Trewin, director of disaster preparedness and assistance at the National Critical Care and Trauma Response Center, confirmed Monday that the Australians who arrived on Sunday morning were thankful to be home.

“What I saw were over 200 Aussies who were tired, but the kids were super excited to be on Australian soil. I heard another thank you,” she said. “Many of the children were bright and sparkling.”

Britain’s second and last flight from Wuhan landed on Sunday with 200 passengers at RAF Brize Norton, while Canada sent a second evacuation flight to Wuhan.

Japan has chartered four flights from Wuhan to evacuate 763 of its citizens while it is negotiating with China to move the remaining Japanese nationals to other regions that still offer regular flights to Japan.

