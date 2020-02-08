Advertisement

Gaurav Bandera was arrested on a ship off Hong Kong

Mangalore / Karwar: Not only has the corona virus claimed hundreds of lives in China, it has also disrupted Gaurav Bandera’s wedding plans from the village of Kumapala near Mangalore.

The Star Cruises employee who operates cruise ships is currently on board a ship Welttraum anchor at Hong Kong while the authorities carry out repeated coronavirus screenings of everyone on board.

The wedding was scheduled for Monday, February 10th, but with no hope that the groom would arrive on time at the venue, it had to be postponed. Dozens of guests who had already arrived for the celebrations are put off.

“The marriage was concluded about eight months ago when Gaurav came to Mangaluru for a vacation. He was due to arrive here on January 26th to prepare for the wedding, but the ship was stopped in Hong Kong because of the fear of the coronavirus, ”said Sabitha Raj, a relative.

“The authorities promised to let those on board who tested negative. Gaurav tested negative 3-4 times. But it looks like they are taking extra precautions and not sending anyone out,” she added.

In the meantime, several relatives from Gaurav in Mangalore came to the wedding from far away because they could not cancel their tickets at the last moment. “We had sent a message to all of our relatives and friends that the wedding had been postponed, but some who could not cancel the tickets had arrived. We had hopes (on his arrival) until yesterday, but we can not get the wedding now go on, “She added.

The family has used the help of three levels of government – district, state, and union – to secure the release of Gaurav.

The budding groom Gaurav Bandera is not the only person from the Uttara Kannada district who was stranded on a ship because of the fear of the corona virus.

Abhishek Magar, 26, who works for Bermuda’s Princess Cruise Lines, is on the cruise ship diamond Princess which was moored off Yokohama halfway from China to Japan.

The young man’s father, Balakrishna B. Magar, residing in Nandagadda in Karwar, wrote to Deputy Commissioner Harish Kumar and asked him to contact the State Department for help.

