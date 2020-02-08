Advertisement

The Coronavirus, which premiered at The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China, first appeared in the airy climates of the Haute Savois in the French Alps, according to a Bloomberg report. Five Britons have been diagnosed with the disease, just a week before school holidays take thousands of families from the UK for skiing holidays. The region is home to the popular resorts of Chamonix and Val d’Isère.

The suitcases come from a contaminated chalet in Les Contamines-Montjoie. Relatives from two apartments in the chalet have been affected, including a nine-year-old girl who has visited two schools in the area. (One of the two British families has been staying in the area since last year, the other was temporarily visiting.)

The virus found its way to the mountain range after another man, also Brit, traveled to the area after a visit to Singapore.

The coronavirus has killed 723 people in China, with 34,000 infections. There are 288 confirmed cases and one death in two dozen other countries. The new virus transmits much slower than the SARS pandemic of 2002-2003 (that’s the good news) but has a higher death rate (and there’s the bad one.)

French Minister for Health Agnes Buzyn calls the five cases (four adults plus one child) ‘not serious’.

