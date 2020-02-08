Advertisement

BEIJING >> The increase in the number of new cases of the virus in China rose again after a short breather, when the death toll on the mainland rose to 722 and countries around the world enforced stricter measures to limit the spread.

An American citizen died of the virus in Wuhan, the city in the center of the outbreak, in what apparently was the first American death. A Japanese who was treated in Wuhan and was allegedly died, too.

Nearly all new fatalities fell in and around Wuhan in the central province of Hubei. Another 3,399 cases were reported, bringing the total to 34,546, although some have been recovered. More than 320 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Three more cruise ship passengers got the virus on board in Japan for a total of 64.

The ruling Communist Party of China faces constant anger and blame from the public for the death of a doctor threatened by the police after trying to raise the alarm about a month ago.

A look at the latest developments:

AMERICAN, JAPANESE SUCCUMB IN WUHAN, CRUISE SHIPS WITH LAW

The US embassy in Beijing said that a 60-year-old American citizen with the virus died on Wednesday in Wuhan. The patient was apparently the first American death. The embassy has not identified the person.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said that a Japanese man who was treated in Wuhan in the 1960s also died. It said the patient was suspected of having the corona virus, but it was not confirmed.

Cruise ship passengers were confronted with more woe when Japan reported three more cases for a total of 64 on a quarantined ship and sent another away. The three are among 3,700 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess quarantined. They must remain on board for 14 days.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign passengers on another ship, the Westerdam of Holland America, should not enter Japan. He said suspected virus patients were on board. The ship, with more than 2,000 people, was near Okinawa and was looking for another port, Overseas Travel Agency officially said Mie Matsubara.

“We’re getting desperate,” she said. “We hope that we can go somewhere so that passengers can land.”

Hong Kong began introducing a 14-day quarantine for arrivals from mainland China on Saturday.

Hong Kong has refused to completely seal its border, but hopes that the quarantine will keep travelers off the mainland.

PUSHES TO ENSURE FOOD SUPPLY IN QUARANTINE ZONES

China’s leaders are trying to stream food to busy cities despite the fight against diseases and to alleviate the fear of potential shortages and price increases after panic buying after most of the access to Wuhan and nearby cities was closed.

Employees of the Wushang Mart wore masks and protective clothing. Customers washed their hands with disinfectant and were checked for the significant fever of the virus, said the manager, who only gave her last name Lu.

“It’s normal for people to worry about the delivery, but we explain that there will be enough,” Lu said by telephone.

Food stocks in supermarkets were low shortly after Beijing imposed travel restrictions and the new lunar holiday expired to keep factories, offices and other businesses closed and the public at home in an effort to spread the virus.

That also kept trucks away, disrupting food supplies to markets, food for farmers and poultry to slaughterhouses. While the closure of Wuhan extended to cities with a total of 60 million people, villagers set up their own roadblocks to keep outsiders and possible infections away.

A cabinet official acknowledged that vegetable stocks were uneven and some “daily necessities” were sold out.

Even getting out for shopping is a challenge in some cities that are almost completely quarantined.

Only one member of each household can buy food every day in Hangzhou, an industrial metropolis of 10 million people southwest of Shanghai, and in Huanggang, a city of 1 million near Wuhan.

Anger SIMMERS ABOUT DEATH OF DOCTOR THREATS BY POLICE

Public anger continued to simmer the treatment by the authorities of a young doctor who was reprimanded by the police for giving a warning about the virus before he was infected and died this week.

At death, 34-year-old Li Wenliang became the face of anger over the controls of the ruling Communist Party on information and complaints that officials are lying about or outbreaks of diseases, chemical spills, dangerous consumer products or financial fraud.

The 34-year-old ophthalmologist died overnight at Wuhan Central Hospital, where he worked and probably contracted the virus while treating patients in the early days of the outbreak.

The police had rebuked eight doctors, including Li, in December for warning friends on social media about the emerging threat. The Supreme Court of China later criticized the police, but the ruling Communist Party tightened its grip on information about the outbreak.

Users of the Chinese Weibo microblogging service have left hundreds of thousands of messages to lament the death of Li and criticize the authorities for their treatment of him and other whistleblowers.

Following the criticism, the government announced that a Beijing team would be sent to Wuhan to “investigate issues reported by the masses involving Dr. Li Wenliang.”

AFRICAN COUNTRIES WITH CLOSED CHINA BANDS CAUGHT CAUGHT

The virus still needs to be confirmed in Africa, but global health authorities are increasingly worried about the threat to the continent, where an estimated 1 million Chinese are now living, as some health workers warn that they are not ready to tackle an outbreak .

Countries race to take precautions because hundreds of travelers arrive from China every day. Security includes better surveillance in ports of entry and improved quarantine and testing measures throughout Africa, where 1.2 billion people live and some of the world’s weakest disease detection and treatment systems.

But the effort is complicated by a critical shortage of test kits and countless diseases that exhibit symptoms similar to the flu-like virus.

“The problem is that even if it’s mild, it can paralyze the entire community,” Dr. said. Michel Yao, emergency operations manager in Africa for the World Health Organization.

