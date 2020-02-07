Advertisement

Another 41 people on a quarantined cruise ship for Japan have the new corona virus, the health minister said Friday, confirming that more on board will be tested for the disease.

The newly diagnosed infections mean that at least 61 people from the ship have contracted the virus, killed hundreds of people, most in China, and infected more than 30,000 people on the mainland.

The new cases increase the number of confirmed infections on board the ship to at least 61 Photo: AFP / Kazuhiro NOGI

The Japanese authorities have so far tested 273 people aboard the Diamond Princess, who were placed in quarantine after a former passenger, who left Hong Kong last month, was diagnosed with the virus.

“The results of the remaining 171 tests came out and 41 tested positive,” Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

“Today they are being sent to hospitals in different prefectures, and we are now preparing for that.”

There were more than 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship when it arrived off the Japanese coast on Monday evening. Photo: JIJI PRESS / STR

“In total, out of 273 copies, 61 tested positive,” he added.

The newly diagnosed include 21 Japanese, as well as Americans, Canadians, Australians, an Argentinian and a Brit.

There were more than 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship when it arrived off the Japanese coast on Monday evening. It docked in Yokohama on Thursday to stock up for a quarantine that could last until February 19.

Those on board have described their confusion and frustration as their luxury cruise descends into a nightmare Photo: AFP / Kazuhiro NOGI

Twenty people who have previously been diagnosed with the virus have already been removed from the barrel, including someone in serious condition, a Ministry of Health official said, without providing any further details.

Initially it was tested on those who showed symptoms or had come into close contact with the former passenger with the diagnosis of the virus.

But Kato suggested that testing would now be expanded.

Those with inside cabins that do not have windows are allowed in small groups on the deck to get fresh air, but under strict conditions, including wearing a mask at all times when they are out of their rooms Photo: AFP / Kazuhiro NOGI

Authorities will “test those susceptible to disease, including the elderly and people with other ailments, as well as those who have been in close contact with those who have recently been diagnosed with the virus,” he said.

There were no immediate details about how many people would meet those criteria or when testing could take place.

Image of the movements of the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship, moored in Yokohama, Japan, since 4 February. Photo: AFP / John SAEKI

Japan has already reported at least 25 cases of corona virus, apart from the infections on board the ship, and has evacuated hundreds of civilians from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus originated.

A fourth evacuation flight with both Japanese citizens and non-Japanese spouses and people with different ties to the country arrived on Friday morning.

Japanese authorities have said that the ship’s quarantine can last until February 19, requiring passengers to stay in their cabins to prevent new infections.

Those on board have described their confusion and frustration as their luxury cruise descends into a nightmare.

“Just woke up from (a) sleepless night,” wrote Yardley Wong, a Twitter user aboard the ship.

“Get so emotional … I want to cry.”

David Abel, a British passenger who posted videos of the ship, said people heard media information faster than on-board authorities.

“It’s not right. It’s so unfair,” he said.

But he praised the efforts of crew members who are now struggling to deliver meals to thousands of passengers in their cabins.

Those with inside cabins that do not have windows are allowed in small groups on the deck to get fresh air, but under strict conditions, including wearing a mask at all times when they are out of their rooms.

“The quarantine officers require that you do not meet in large groups and separate at least one meter when you speak,” the ship’s captain said in an announcement Friday morning.

“We demand that you wear as little warm clothing, a hat and a scarf as possible,” he added.

A second cruise ship carrying a passenger suspected of being infected with coronavirus is not allowed to dock in southern Japan, the government said Friday.

