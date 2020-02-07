Advertisement

A Chinese doctor who had been threatened by the government after raising concerns about the new corona virus had died of the disease in early Friday, officials said. Dr. Li Wenliang died at 2:58 a.m. on February 7, Wuhan Central Hospital said in a statement.

The disease left him in critical condition on Thursday, the Chinese Global Times reported. Previously, CBS News had reported that he had died, citing an earlier Global Times report and a statement from the World Health Organization.

Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist, warned colleagues in a group meeting in December about a SARS-like illness that occurred in one of Wuhan’s main hospitals, BBC News reported. He was then asked by government officials to “stop making false comments.”

Advertisement

coronavirus

More

More in corona virus

According to the BBC News, officials visited Wenliang and accused him of “severely disrupting social order.” They handed him an official letter saying, “We solemnly warn you: if you remain persistent with such insolence and continue this illegal activity, you will be brought to justice – is that clear?” He signed it.

Dr. Li Wenliang

Weibo

After the illness was diagnosed in January, he was praised as a hero on Chinese social media for speaking out. The local authorities later apologized.

The World Health Organization said on Thursday that it was too early to say whether the outbreak had peaked.

The corona virus killed at least 565 people and infected more than 28,000. The total number of cases in the US on Thursday morning was 12 in six different states, but the outbreak is still mostly concentrated in central China.

The deadliest infectious diseases in the world, ranked

51 photos

Advertisement