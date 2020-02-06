Advertisement

Beijing has started firing local officials in Hubei Province for the coronavirus outbreak, including two Communist Party officials who left a cerebral palsy teenage boy without worry for six days while his family was quarantined. The teenager died from the consequences of this neglect.

The South China tomorrow post reported on Thursday that the victim, Yan Cheng, was 16 when he died. The Hongan County government he lived in released a report on Saturday saying that village officials and local doctors “were not doing their best to fulfill their duty of care and responsibility.” The Mayor of Huajiahe Village and his Communist Party secretary were fired while a number of other officials faced disciplinary action.

Advertisement

Shortly before Yan Cheng’s death, it was confirmed that his quarantined father Yan Xiaowen was suffering from the Wuhan corona virus.

“I have two disabled sons. My older son Yan Cheng has cerebral palsy. He cannot move his body, he cannot speak or take care of himself. He has been home alone for six days, and no one has bathed him, changed his clothes, or eaten or drunk anything, ”wrote Yan Xiaowen on January 28 on social media. His cry for help was later canceled.

Another social media support group said that Cheng’s aunt had trouble taking care of him, but she was too sick to provide the necessary care. After Cheng’s death, Chinese Internet users expressed anger at the officials who had not properly taken care of him.

Hu Lishan, deputy secretary of the Communist Party in Wuhan City, apologized on Wednesday for the lack of treatment options and hospital facilities.

“The public criticized us a lot … Why? It was because some of our work was not done well. What have we not done well? The contradiction between supply and demand for hospital beds is still striking at the moment, ”Hu admitted at a press conference.

“Honestly, we are in pain and regret that many of the patients who have been diagnosed with infection or suspected of being infected with the coronavirus have not received proper hospital treatment. This problem has definitely not been resolved, ”he added.

The Mayor of Wuhan and his communist party leader agreed to take responsibility for the virus outbreak and resign last month, sparking speculation that they were the “obvious falls” for the crisis, as CNN put it.

“Our names will be disgraced, but as long as it is conducive to controlling illness and the life and safety of people, Comrade Ma Guoqiang and I will have no responsibility,” said Mayor Zhou Xianwang in a spirited audition for Fallers. He was still giving press conferences the following weekend, so he doesn’t seem to have gotten the role yet.

The Chinese people are not only dissatisfied with the government’s treatment of the virus outbreak, but also with the resulting secondary economic crises as quarantines and travel restrictions hit businesses and leave workers without income.

While the central government is unlikely to release rosy forecasts of economic resilience and continued growth, the truth is from the US government South China Morning Post (SCMP) On Thursday, small and medium-sized Chinese companies forecast sales losses of up to 50 percent for the coming year, while more than half of the larger companies expect sales losses of 20 percent or more, and 22 percent are already planning to cut wages due to the Wuhan virus epidemic.

Chinese workers know what that means for their future. The SCMP reports:

On China’s Twitter-like Weibo, a woman living in Shenzhen said her concern about her financial future was greater than her concern about getting the virus. Since most people stayed at home not to become infected with the virus, her husband, a taxi driver, could no longer make enough money to cover the cost of renting the taxi, let alone enough to support the family , However, the rent for her home and the fee for her son’s kindergarten tuition were still due, even though food prices had become more expensive due to supply shortages.

“It’s too difficult to live like this. My husband goes to work every day and is afraid to get the virus. Still, he has to go out because of the pressure of life. We didn’t go back to my hometown this year to stay there and make more money. Now we have to take money from our own (savings) to pay the taxi rental fee, ”she wrote.

A small business owner said he lost all his money during the 2002-2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak, but had worked hard to save for more than a decade and was finally able to open a furniture factory in 2018 flourish before the coronavirus broke out.

“Do I have to be a loser all my life?” He whined.

Analysts warned that SCMP on the risk of Chinese migrating to urban areas in search of employment opportunities just to be stranded because employers are stopping or hiring, and coronavirus travel restrictions make it difficult to return home.

Advertisement