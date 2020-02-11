Advertisement

Asia’s largest air show opened in Singapore on Tuesday in the shadow of a deadly coronavirus outbreak that has forced dozens of companies to retreat and threatens to hamper the aviation industry.

The biennial Singapore Airshow attracts hundreds of international space companies and airlines to the financial hub, where they negotiate multi-million dollar deals and view spectacular aerial displays by fighter jets.

But the virus – which has killed more than 1,000 in China and has spread to more than two dozen other countries – overshadows this year’s event.

Singapore has so far reported 45 cases and last week the city state raised its health warning level to the same level as during the fatal SARS outbreak 2002-2003.

The number of exhibitors who decide to skip the show has now risen to more than 70.

Withdrawals include the American space giant Lockheed Martin, which makes war planes and defense equipment used by soldiers around the world, the Bombardier of Canada and the aircraft manufacturer De Havilland.

At least 10 Chinese companies also withdrew after Singapore banned people from China to stop the virus from spreading, while attending a major aviation conference on the eve of the air show.

However, the organizers decided to continue.

They take precautions, such as limiting the number of public tickets, and advise participants to greet each other by waving or bending remotely instead of shaking hands.

Participants arriving for the first day of the show placed a thermal scanner to check their temperatures and bottles of hand disinfectant were placed around the large exhibition center where the event was being held.

However, the center looked emptier than in previous editions of the show and few major deals are expected this year.

There are approximately 930 exhibiting companies and more than 40,000 trade visitors from more than 45 countries, compared to the last edition of the show in 2018 when more than 54,000 trade participants and more than 1,000 companies participated.

Nevertheless, major players such as Boeing – who tried to recover from a crisis caused by fatal crashes with his 737 MAX model – and Airbus were still present and organizers struck an optimistic tone.

“Despite the current situation, the turnout is encouraging,” said Vincent Chong, chairman of organizer Experia Events, during an opening ceremony on Monday evening.

“Although travel restrictions have affected the number of attendees at this year’s Airshow, the current number of attendees says that it is still considered one of the world’s leading space and defense exhibitions.”

Although Chinese exhibitors are withdrawing, the Air Force of China is still sending an aerobatics team to participate in the aerial displays that are a highlight of the show.

But the vote is likely to remain moderate in Singapore this week as airlines take advantage of the impact of many countries keeping Chinese travelers out of the coronavirus outbreak.

The International Air Transport Association told AFP that it was a “challenging time” and that airlines would be “adversely affected”, but added that it was too early to assess the full damage.

However, the association noted that during the outbreak of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) – which, like the current virus, spread from China and killed hundreds of people – airlines in Asia and the Pacific estimate an estimated $ 6 billion in revenue lost.

The tourism industry as a whole will receive “a huge negative blow” as a result of a ban on arrivals from China, said Rajiv Biswas, Asia-Pacific chief economist at IHS Markit.

In the final sign of the impact of the virus, the Singapore tourist office warned on Tuesday that visitor numbers in the city state were expected to fall by around 25 to 30 percent this year.

