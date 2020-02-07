Advertisement

A Chicago couple who were diagnosed with the fatal corona virus was released from a hospital in Hoffman Estates.

Amita St. Alexius Medical Center spokesman Timothy Nelson reported that the unknown couple were “released into their homes in the 1960s, under the guidance of the disease control and prevention centers and the Illinois Department of Public Health.”

“The couple will remain in isolation from day-to-day surveillance by health authorities until the CDC releases that they can leave their homes,” said Melaney Arnold, an IDPH spokeswoman.

There is no clear timetable for when health authorities determine whether the region is free of the viral threat.

“Just a reminder that it’s a novel corona virus. Health officials are still learning about it and the guidelines could change,” said Arnold.

The woman was first admitted in late January after returning from the Wuhan region of China, where the outbreak began. Chinese officials have since closed this area to prevent further spread of the disease, which has made thousands sick and killed hundreds there.

The woman’s husband did not travel to China, fell ill in late January, and was quarantined with his wife after the results showed that he had been infected with coronavirus. It was the first case of person-to-person transmission in the United States.

The virus can cause fever, cough, wheezing, and pneumonia.

While the couple asked for privacy, the hospital released a statement.

“Since this is an uncomfortable situation, the care and service that we received was great. Everyone was very nice and very respectful,” the statement said. “This was the best healthcare experience we’ve ever had, but we’re definitely looking forward to coming home and making life normal.”

