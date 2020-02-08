Advertisement

BEIJING –

The number of virus deaths in China increased by 89 to 811 on Sunday, exceeding the number of fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, but fewer new cases were reported in a possible sign that their spread would slow down because other countries step up their efforts to block the disease.

On Sunday, South Korea also reported a new case to a 73-year-old woman whose relatives visited Guangdong province in South China. That brought the total of South Korea to 25.

In China, around 2,656 new virus cases were reported in the 24-hour ending at midnight Saturday, most in the central province of Hubei, where the first patients became ill in December. That was about 20% lower than the 3,399 new cases reported in the previous 24-hour period.

Outside of China and Hong Kong, according to the World Health Organization, 288 confirmed cases were reported in 24 countries.

Experts say the falling daily toll of new cases suggests that the spread of the virus may slow down. However, they say that the total will increase further as soon as Chinese laboratories test a backlog of thousands of samples from possible cases.

The death toll passed 774 people who were thought to have died from a severe acute respiratory syndrome, another viral outbreak that also occurred in China. The total of 37,198 confirmed cases of the new virus greatly exceeds the 8,098 made sick by SARS.

Meanwhile, a charter flight with Filipinos from Wuhan, the city in the middle of the outbreak, arrived in the Philippines. The 29 adults and one baby are placed in quarantine for 14 days, the incubation period of the virus.

Elsewhere, France closed two schools and tried to reassure holidaymakers in the Alps after five Britons had contracted the virus in a ski resort.

France has stepped up a travel alarm and recommended all visits to China, except for “compelling reasons”. Italy advised students to return from China to stay home from school for two weeks after the government had reported three cases.

On Saturday, the US Department of Foreign Affairs said two more flights from Wuhan with US citizens, permanent residents, and close relatives have landed in the United States. A spokesperson said more than 800 US diplomats and others have been evacuated from Wuhan.

The Director General of the WHO said it will send experts to China from Monday or Tuesday.

Asked if that would also be members of the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus replied: “We hope so.”

The US Embassy in Beijing said Saturday that a 60-year-old US citizen was among the new fatalities in Wuhan, the first US death reported in the outbreak. A Japanese citizen who was treated in Wuhan and was an alleged cause also died.

Elsewhere in China, the industrial metropolis of Chongqing in the southwest told residential communities to close their gates and check visitors for fever. The government said the spread of the virus through “family gatherings” was reported in Chongqing, but did not provide details.

Japan reported a further three cases aboard a quarantined cruise ship for a total of 64. There are 3,700 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess who have to stay on board for 14 days.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign passengers on another ship, the Westerdam of Holland America, Japan will not be admitted due to suspected cases on board. The ship, with more than 2,000 people, was near Okinawa and was looking for another port.

Airlines and tourism industry have been battered by the loss of Chinese tourists after Beijing canceled group travel and business people to travel in an attempt to control the disease.

Hong Kong started by enforcing a 14-day quarantine for arrivals from China. The president of the area, Carrie Lam, has refused the demands of some hospital staff and others to completely close the border.

China’s leaders are trying to stream food to busy cities despite the fight against diseases and to alleviate the fear of potential shortages and price increases following panic purchases after most of the access to Wuhan and nearby cities was cut off.

Local authorities have been ordered to speed up food shipments. Informal roadblocks set up by some villages to block outsiders and possible infections were banned.

Public anger simulated the treatment of a doctor in Wuhan who was rebuked in December for warning about the virus. The 34-year-old ophthalmologist died of the disease this week.

Li Wenliang became the face of anger about the controls of the ruling Communist Party on information and complaints that officials are lying about or outbreaks of diseases, chemical spills and other dangers.

Users of the Sina Weibo microblogging service have left hundreds of thousands of messages to lament the death of Li and criticize the official treatment of him and other whistleblowers.

