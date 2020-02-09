Advertisement

Warmer weather reduces the ability of the virus to spread and take people out of enclosed spaces where they are more likely to get sick

The death toll in China increased by 89 to 811 on Sunday, exceeding the death toll in the SARS epidemic of 2002-03. However, fewer new cases have been reported, which could indicate that the spread is slowing as other nations step up their efforts to fight the disease.

Also on Sunday, South Korea reported a new case in a 73-year-old woman, whose relatives visited the southern Chinese province of Guangdong. South Korea’s total number rose to 25.

In China, about 2,656 new virus cases were reported in the 24 hours that ended at midnight on Saturday, most of them in the central province of Hubei, where the first patients fell ill in December. This is a decrease of around 20% compared to the 3,399 newly reported cases in the previous 24-hour period.

Outside of China and Hong Kong, 288 confirmed cases have been reported in 24 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

Experts believe that the falling daily number of new cases suggests that the virus may spread more slowly. However, they say that the total number will continue to increase as the Chinese laboratories test a backlog of thousands of samples from possible cases.

According to Dr. Ian Lipkin, director of Columbia University’s Center for Infection and Immunity, which supported WHO and China, is likely to see a “drastic reduction” in the spread of the virus in China during the SARS outbreak later this month.

Warmer weather also reduces the virus’ ability to spread and take people out of enclosed spaces where they are more likely to get sick, Lipkin said.

However, if there is an increase in new cases when people return to work in the coming days, “we’ll know we’re in trouble,” Lipkin told reporters in an online press conference late Saturday from his At home from where he is under 14-day self-quarantine.

The death toll exceeded 774 people who are said to have died of severe acute respiratory syndrome, another virus outbreak that also originated in China. The total number of 37,198 confirmed cases of the new virus far exceeds the 8,098 suffered by SARS.

Meanwhile, a charter flight with Filipinos from Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, arrived in the Philippines. The 29 adults and one child are quarantined for 14 days, the incubation period of the virus.

Elsewhere, France closed two schools and tried to calm vacationers in the Alps after five Britons in a ski resort became infected with the virus.

France reinforced a travel warning and recommended all visits to China except for “imperative reasons”. Italy recommended that students who had returned from China stay away from school for two weeks after the government reported three cases.

The U.S. State Department said on Saturday that two more flights from Wuhan to American citizens, permanent residents, and close relatives had landed in the United States. A spokesman said more than 800 American diplomats and others have been evacuated from Wuhan.

The WHO director-general said he would send experts to China on Monday or Tuesday.

When asked whether members of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were included, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus replied, “We hope so.”

The American embassy in Beijing said a 60-year-old US citizen was among the new victims in Wuhan on Saturday, the first American death to be reported in the outbreak. A Japanese citizen treated in Wuhan, who was a suspected case, also died.

In other parts of China, the industrial metropolis of Chongqing in the southwest asked residential communities to close their gates and examine visitors for fever. The government said the spread of the virus through “family gatherings” was reported in Chongqing, but did not provide details.

Japan reported three more cases aboard a quarantine cruise ship for a total of 64 on Saturday. The Diamond Princess has 3,700 passengers and crew who must stay on board for 14 days.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said foreign passengers on another ship, Holland America Westerdam, were not allowed to enter Japan due to suspected cases on board. The ship, with more than 2,000 inhabitants, was near Okinawa and was looking for another port.

Airlines and the tourism industry are suffering from the loss of Chinese tourists after Beijing canceled group and business trips to curb the disease.

Hong Kong began enforcing a 14-day quarantine for arrivals from mainland China. Carrie Lam, the area’s managing director, declined the request of some hospital workers and others to fully seal the border.

Chinese leaders are trying to maintain food flow in crowded cities despite the fight against disease and to alleviate fears of possible bottlenecks and price peaks due to panic buying after most of the access to Wuhan and nearby cities has been cut off.

Local authorities have been instructed to speed up food shipments. Informal roadblocks set up by some villages to block outsiders and possible infections have been banned.

Public anger boiled over the treatment of a doctor in Wuhan, who was reprimanded for warning of the virus in December. The 34-year-old ophthalmologist died of the disease this week.

Li Wenliang became the face of anger at the Communist Party’s control over information and complaints that lie to or hide officials from outbreaks, chemical spills, and other threats.

Users of the Sina Weibo microblog service have left hundreds of thousands of messages grieving for Li and criticizing the official treatment of him and other whistleblowers.

According to Lipkin, the new virus’s mortality rate is lower than that of previous pathogens, but it is likely to return after the current outbreak.

“I think this is an argument with which people continue to invest in vaccines, and I think it is a reasonable argument,” he said.

Of the extreme measures that were taken, Lipkin said they had little choice given the limited resources and knowledge of the virus.

“It’s like the Titanic is going to sink. You only have a certain number of lifeboats. You have to make a decision based on what’s best for the whole country and the world.”

