The official death toll after being infected with the newly discovered Chinese corona virus was over 1,000 on Tuesday. This was compounded by the death of over 100 people in the 24-hour window.

All but two of the 1,018 registered deaths occurred in China. A resident of Wuhan, China, died in the Philippines while another patient died in Hong Kong. The vast majority of the 43,138 confirmed coronavirus infections have occurred in China. Hubei, the province for which Wuhan serves as the capital, has documented most of the cases.

The Chinese authorities have confirmed the deaths of 108 people on Tuesday for the 24-hour window before their announcement. This is the highest number in a day and the first time that the authorities have counted more than 100 deaths during this period. Hubei Province accounted for 103 of these deaths.

China also claims that 4,294 people have fully recovered from the virus-related infection. In an attempt to claim that the outbreak is manageable, the Chinese Center for Disease Control claimed that over 80 percent of known infections have occurred in family members, suggesting that public safety measures should curb the spread of the disease significantly. The authorities also claimed that over 80 percent of the infections either occurred in Hubei or affected people who were in Hubei, indicating minimal virus transmission from the epicenter of the outbreak.

The novel corona virus, the existence of which scientists had not documented before Beijing announced that it was identified on January 20, is said to have originated at a game market in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people. Local authorities closed the market on January 1 after alerting the World Health Organization (WHO) of the outbreak, but did not let the public know until January 20. This enabled risky community activities such as trying to break the record for the world’s largest banquet. The medical authorities were also kept in the dark, which meant that highly infectious patients were not isolated in hospitals and sensitive patients in hospitals were already exposed to the virus.

The novel corona virus causes fever, difficulty breathing and other flu-like symptoms. In sensitive patients, it can lead to pneumonia and death.

However, at least one known patient was a young, healthy adult: Li Wenliang, a Wuhan doctor who was arrested and humiliated by the Communist Party authorities for warning his colleagues that the virus was contagious. Li did this before the authorities announced the outbreak, which the police “seriously disrupted public order.” The 34-year-old doctor died last week, allegedly after being infected with the virus.

The record-breaking number of deaths puts strong assurances from the Chinese state media in January that the outbreak has already declined and the number of cases has declined. The Global Times insisted in late January that the number of documented cases within 24 hours that Chinese officials admitted that they did not have enough test kits decreased, that there was a “glimmer of hope” and infections became less common. The Global Times manipulated the numbers by including cases in Taiwan, a sovereign state without ties to Beijing, and in the autonomous provinces of Hong Kong and Macau, where the authorities cured the outbreak much more efficiently.

China’s response to the outbreak has been largely to curb individuals. Wuhan and its suburbs, including large cities in terms of population, have been totally blocked, which restricted travel and canceled local public transport. Suspected patients are reportedly being forced into mass quarantine camps in the city. Unchecked videos and personal testimonials also indicate that the police weld and lock the doors of homes, trapping people suspected of carrying the virus. Several reports, including anonymous testimony from doctors, also suggest that hospitals intentionally do not test people with coronavirus symptoms, which artificially reduces the number of confirmed cases.

The Chinese authorities tried again on Tuesday to keep the situation under control and announced the creation of a new “task force” in Hubei to organize the virus response. The task force appears to be focusing on assessing and cleaning up local officials who are considered to be unloyal to Beijing or incompetent. By mid-Tuesday local time, Hubei’s top health officials – Communist Party Health Commission chief Zhang Jin and non-party director Liu Yingzi – had been released.

Aiding the Communist Party is a team of WHO experts who have been deployed to China. They are made up of high-level representatives who are responsible for WHO’s deplorable response to the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, which killed more than 11,000 people. WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned Monday that the biggest concern for the agency is now cases that have been reported by people who have never been to Hubei Province, history of being in Hubei.

“The discovery of this small number of cases could be the spark that turns into a bigger fire, but it’s just a spark at the moment,” Tedros said. “Our goal remains containment. We urge all countries to use the time window to prevent a major fire. “

Tedros has insisted that he has full confidence in the Chinese Communist Party to curb the outbreak.

“Although the numbers outside of China are still relatively small, they have the potential for a much larger breakout,” he said in January. “For this, China deserves our gratitude and respect. China is taking very serious measures and we cannot ask for more.”

The WHO has excluded Taiwan from the international coronavirus response despite its proximity to China, which has led to the UN agency publishing incorrect information about the number of coronavirus cases on the island. Taipei has repeatedly condemned his expulsion, noting that it is an industrialized country with democracy and an advanced health system that could play an important role in saving lives.

