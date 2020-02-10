Advertisement

China confirmed an increase in the number of new coronavirus cases on Monday and hoped that stringent control measures could pay off after several days of falling infection rates. The death toll from the new virus had risen to 908 on Monday morning, more than when the SARS virus broke out in 2003.

The number of confirmed infections in mainland China rose by 15% on Sunday to at least 40,171. More than 300 cases have been confirmed outside of China, including 12 in the United States, and global health officials have warned that this could only be the “tip of the iceberg” as they learn more about how easily the disease spreads.

Dozens of new cases were confirmed on Monday on a quarantined cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, including more Americans. The number of passengers who have already been removed from the Diamond Princess or will soon be removed for treatment in Japanese hospitals was 136 on Monday. Among them were at least 23 American passengers, 11 of whom 66 were confirmed on Monday Cases were. Most of the 3,711 passengers and crew members were still under isolation orders on the ship.

The Chinese government’s efforts to silence people who tried to raise the outbreak alarm early and allegedly the efforts to stop people from reporting it have led to a growing backlash against the country’s heavily censored social media guided.

Japanese soldiers and rescue workers in protective clothing leave the Diamond Princess cruise ship at Daikoku Pier, where it is resupplied and newly diagnosed coronavirus cases are treated for treatment, as a number of 3,700 people on board remain in quarantine after the diagnosis of coronavirus. February 10, 2020 in Yokohama, Japan.

Carl Court / Getty

