The number of people who died after being infected with the novel coronavirus rose to 813 on Sunday, exceeding the death toll during the eight-month outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003 in less than two months.

The total infection with the coronavirus, which is similar to the SARS pathogen, was 37,500 on Sunday. According to officials in Shanghai, the new outbreak has revealed a worrying new feature: the virus can infect new patients as an aerosol. SARS claimed the lives of 774 people between 2002 and 2003.

Experts and officials said the coming week will be critical as millions of Chinese return to work after the Chinese New Year holidays to curb the spread of the disease.

The number of new cases reported on Saturday was 3,419 – slightly higher than the 3,205 the previous day, but still lower than the maximum of 3,925 reported on Wednesday.

“This means that the common control mechanism of the different regions and the strict preventive and control measures worked,” said a spokesman for the National Health Commission, Mi Feng, at a press conference by the AP news agency.

Among the new cases of infection, Reuters said six of the 3,700 passengers on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan were diagnosed with the virus. The ship’s crew includes 136 Indians who have asked the Indian government for help.

The new cases are an American passenger in her seventies and five crew members – four Filipinos and one Ukrainian. Diamond Princess infections, now 70 in total, represent the largest single group of patients outside of a hospital in China.

Many of the otherwise lively cities in China have almost become ghost towns in the past two weeks when the government ordered virtual blocks, flights canceled, factories closed, and schools closed. Even on Monday, a large number of jobs and schools will remain closed, and many employees will work from home – a restriction that is expected to affect both the Chinese and parts of the world economy.

Financial markets in many countries have slumped and companies in India are taking stock of the raw materials and products they import from Chinese manufacturers.

It was confirmed on Sunday that a fourth British citizen was infected with the virus after a chain of contacts showing how virulent the pathogen was. The last patient is believed to have signed a contract with another British citizen when sharing a ski resort in France.

Officials in Shanghai said they have now confirmed a new transmission route for the virus: as an aerosol. “Aerosol transmission refers to mixing the virus with airborne droplets to form aerosols that cause infection after inhalation,” said China Daily Zeng Qun, deputy head of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, he proverb.

Aerosol transmission can potentially lead to infection if a patient sneezes nearby.

It has previously been thought that the virus has spread through direct transmission – through contact with blood or body fluids – or through indirect transmission, including contact with a surface infected by a patient.

When millions of Chinese were ready to go back to work, Weibo, China’s Twitter equivalent, showed the public’s dismay and distrust of official figures.

“What’s even more frustrating is that this is just the” official “data,” said one user.

“We all know we can’t buy masks anywhere. Why are we still going to work?” Asked a second. “More than 20,000 doctors and nurses across the country have been sent to Hubei, but why are the numbers still increasing?” Asked a third.

The authorities had advised companies to allow up to an additional 10 days to pass for the holidays that ended in late January, and some restrictions were maintained. Of the last 89 dead, 81 were in Hubei.

An American in the provincial capital of Wuhan, where the outbreak began, became the first confirmed non-Chinese victim. The Washington Post identified him as Hong Ling, a 53-year-old geneticist who studied rare diseases in Berkeley.

(With agency submissions)

