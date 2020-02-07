Advertisement

Since the discovery of the new corona virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, people of Asian descent all over the world have reported receiving hate-fed responses online, seeing xenophobic memes, and experiencing personal discrimination. Some members of the Asian community have used social media to share their experiences, use hashtags such as #Iamnotavirus and press media to combat racism.

World Health Organization (WHO) officials reported the outbreak in Wuhan on December 31. The number of confirmed cases is now close to 30,000 from 6 February in at least 28 countries and regions, including the United States. The species is part of a family of viruses that includes SARS and MERS, which also led to worldwide panic in 2003 and 2012-2013, respectively. Although the death rate of the new coronavirus is relatively low at around 2%, fear of contracting the disease has led to a shortage of face masks, travel bans and racist information. Some conspiracy theorists have even incorrectly claimed that the corona virus can be a bioweapon; other internet users suggested that they avoid areas populated by Asian communities.

That is why people around the world are opposing racialization of the virus. On Instagram, New Zealand-based comic book artist and illustrator Lisa Wool-Rim Sjöblom posted a drawing of a person with a face mask with the hashtag to draw attention to the discrimination that people face. “The answer was immediate, but also despicable,” Sjöblom, who has Korean and Swedish heritage, e-mailed Bustle and added that the message attracted racist comments.

Here people from Asian backgrounds tell Bustle that the discrimination that spreads alongside coronavirus is one of the worst they have ever experienced.

Sammi, Berlin

When Sammi, 35, arrived at her annual OB / GYN check, she discovered that her doctor’s doors were locked. She assumed the clinic staff were busy, so she waited outside. However, a few minutes later, Sammi says that a white patient was admitted through the doors. “Then I realized something was wrong,” she says.

Sammi says a doctor came from the clinic to talk to her and told her that they no longer saw Chinese patients because of the corona virus. After the doctor asked if Sammi immediately needed medical attention, she advised to come back at the end of the year, so Sammi left. (The doctor’s office tells Bustle that they cannot provide details about incidents with specific patients, stating confidentiality rules, but says they are actively contacting individuals to determine their risk of carrying coronavirus prior to their arrival at the clinic to ensure the safety of others.)

“In the beginning I was shocked,” says Sammi. “They gave me the excuse that they are trying to protect other patients, but I am also a patient.”

Sammi filed a formal complaint with the Berlin Medical Council against the clinic and Sammi wrote about the incident on Google Reviews and on social media. While Sammi says she can see why fear could make her doctor extra careful, the incident made her feel unsafe as an immigrant to Germany. “There is a concern that (if) I make another appointment, they will give me the same response.”

Elizabeth, California

Elizabeth was born and raised in the US by Chinese parents. She says that the racism she has seen in response to the new corona virus surpasses everything she saw at events such as the SARS outbreak: her 17-year-old son was bullied so aggressively, she says, that he stopped going to school. “He asked me where the face masks were and I thought,” Why do you want a face mask? “Elizabeth tells the crowd.” Children at school laughed at him, deliberately coughed at him and said he had the corona virus or that he would get the corona virus because he is Asian, “she says,” I reassured him that we have the best medical facilities and they are worries about (coronavirus). “

Elizabeth says she was trying to get the administration’s attention, but doesn’t think they realized how much bullying affected him, although she did excuse her son’s absence. Later in the week, the school issued a general announcement that students and families do not have to worry about the virus contracting. (The district tells Bustle that it cannot verify information about incidents involving minors.)

Although Elizabeth knew she would eventually have to teach her children about racism, she never thought she had to explain to her son that being Chinese didn’t mean he was “dirty,” as bullies had made him feel.

“This is literally the first time I ever felt aware,” stay away from the Asians type, “she says.

Emma, ​​Ontario

25-year-old Emma was excited to start a new job in high-end retail at the beginning of February. But on her first day, she says, one of her new colleagues refused to shake her hand for her team. “I would shake your hand, but like … coronavirus,” Emma remembers the colleague who said.

Emma, ​​who emigrated from China at the age of 6, did not know how to respond. She says that neither she nor her colleagues spoke during the incident. No one focused on the exchange afterwards and she is uncomfortable reporting it to her boss. “It was my first day,” she says. “I didn’t want to choose a fight or be confronting.”

Her uncertainty quickly turned to shame that she did not speak for herself. Because she has seen racism around coronavirus manifest, she has not been able to shake off that feeling, although she has not had much interaction with her colleague since. “I was unable to defend myself and I just let her get away with it,” says Emma.

Emma says this was the first time she has experienced such direct discrimination in Canada and hopes that the racism caused by the outbreak will fade. An event such as the corona virus, “can happen to anyone,” she says. “You can’t blame the entire population for something that is a tragedy.”

