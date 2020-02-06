Coronavirus fraud is increasing

Advertisement

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) – Coronaviruses are ringing alarm bells and fraudsters hope to gain access to personal information in search of information about the disease.

The Better Business Bureau warns of emails and websites promoting tips and helpful products. You are actually trying to steal private information.

If you notice anything unusual, do not open it and delete it immediately.

Also ignore online vaccination offers.

Another tip is to make sure that the anti-malware and anti-virus software on your computer is up to date.

Experts say hackers take advantage of the fear and urgency associated with global problems or natural disasters. They use these events as bait to appeal to people.

