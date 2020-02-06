Advertisement

The sheer number of people in China who are forced to work from home to prevent the spread of the deadly corona virus are crashing with overloaded messaging and video conferencing tools.

With many offices closed, workers and businesses in China are flocking to platforms like WeChat Work and Zoom, which have reportedly had record levels of utilization. According to the South China Morning Post, WeChat’s Chinese WhatsApp network crashed after users flooded the platform.

The surge in demand for the WeChat Work Tool came on Monday, the first working day in China after the authorities extended the New Year holidays. The tidal wave of users has also temporarily suspended WeChat’s video conferencing function, which has since been restored. DingTalk, a similar app, also reported an interruption in the service after the report said more than 200 million users in China tried to send messages.

Advertisement

Corona virus could lead to a decline in Chinese economic growth

Wuhan, the region in Hubei Province where the virus is believed to originate, is in a virtual locked state. The Chinese authorities have instructed almost 50 million people to restrict their movements. Companies from Facebook to Goldman Sachs urge their China-based employees to work from home and restrict all workers’ trips to and from the country.

coronavirus

More

More in corona virus

The virus killed at least 565 people, all but two in China. More than 28,000 people are infected with the virus, the vast majority in China.

The corona virus has forced work from home on a large scale and will to some extent massively test the productivity of remote workers. Some technology companies, including Zoom Communications, are benefiting from the growing demand for their services. The company’s stock price has risen 26% since late January, including a significant 15% gain on Monday.

Reporting from Wuhan, China – the center of the coronavirus outbreak

Some academic studies have shown that employees who are allowed or required to work from home experience an increase in performance. A 2015 study by Stanford University showed a 13% increase in call center workers in a Chinese travel agency who worked from home for nine months.

Communication tools are not the only type of technology that people in China are using massively to cope with closed shops and tight travel restrictions. According to Wall Street analysts, online movie and game platforms are also more common.

“[D] The holidays will be extended, people will stay at home and they will be afraid to go outside for some time,” said David Dai, an analyst with investment research firm Bernstein, in a research release to investors , “So you don’t have many options other than talking online.”

Advertisement