The UK government has classified coronavirus as a “serious and imminent threat”, a classification that allows the Secretary of State for Health Emergencies to arrest people suspected of being infected as soon as four more cases occur.

To date, the approximately 250 Britons who have been quarantined in two hospitals after returning from China to the United Kingdom have been voluntarily isolated on government advice. By declaring that the incidence or transmission of the novel corona virus poses a serious and immediate threat to public health, UK hospitals are legally recognized as “isolation areas”, a health ministry statement said.

This means that the government can now keep people in isolation “for their own security,” even if they do so against their will, a ministry spokesman said.

State broadcaster BBC reports that this change in attitude came from the government when a person at the Wirral Quarantine Hospital tried to leave against the advice of the doctors before his two-week incubation period was over. Health minister Matt Hancock, who declares the coronavirus a “serious and imminent threat”, allows the government to pinpoint this person and others to prevent the spread of the disease.

The government statement said the move was “an effective way to delay or prevent further transmission of the virus.”

Although the classification of coronaviruses is increasingly classified as serious and imminent, the general level of threat the government issues remains “moderate” while the risk to individuals is “low”. When these threat levels were set in January, the chief medical officer said in a statement, “This does not mean that the risk to individuals in the UK has changed at this time, but that the government should anticipate all eventualities.”

These developments are due to the fact that a further four cases of coronavirus were announced in the UK on Monday morning, bringing the national total to eight. There have been no deaths in the UK from the virus.

So far, seven of these cases have been infected by one person, the eight patients who have been referred to as “super spreaders”. The so-called super spreader is a British businessman who caught coronavirus in Singapore before passing it on to seven other people on a skiing holiday in France before returning to the UK. From that point on, he began to show symptoms.

British daily The Daily Telegraph reports that UK health authorities are trying to track down anyone “who was more than 15 meters away from him for more than 15 minutes in the two weeks before his diagnosis”. The ski area in which the man was staying was quarantined.

