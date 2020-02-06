Advertisement

As of Thursday, February 6th, there have been 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. The last patient was confirmed on Wednesday in Madison, Wisconsin. The disease control and prevention centers said that of the 293 Americans who tested for the virus, 206 tested negative and 76 were pending.

The virus has infected more than 28,000 people worldwide and killed more than 560, almost all of which are in mainland China.

Here’s what we know about the cases in American cities and hospitals:

California – 6 confirmed cases

There are six confirmed cases of coronavirus in California: two in Santa Clara County, two in San Benito County, one in Los Angeles County and one in Orange County, according to the California Department of Health.

Five of these patients had recently returned from Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the outbreak. Health officials said there was also a case of person-to-person transmission when a traveler infected her husband. Both are reported to be in a stable state.

Illinois – 2 confirmed cases

On January 24, the coronavirus was confirmed in a woman in Chicago who had returned from Wuhan, China, a few days earlier. She was treated at St. Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates, CBS Chicago reported.

On January 30, health officials said the woman’s husband, who had not been to China, was also diagnosed with a virus. This was the first known case of coronavirus transmission from person to person in the United States.

Arizona – 1 confirmed case

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, a person in the state of coronavirus was diagnosed.

The infected person recently returned from Wuhan, China and is “a member of the Arizona State University community but does not live in student dormitories,” reports CBS Phoenix subsidiary KPHO. The person lives in Tempe, Arizona, an ASU spokesman confirmed.

Washington – 1 confirmed case

A 35-year-old man from Seattle, Washington, was the first person to be diagnosed with a coronavirus in the United States. He had traveled to Wuhan, China, and arrived at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday, January 15th.

“Although the current situation poses a threat to public health, there is no evidence that the virus is spreading in Washington, so the risk to the general public is low,” said the State Department of Health.

The man was treated at Everett’s Providence Regional Medical Center and then released, officials said in a statement on February 3. “The patient remains isolated at home and is monitored by the Snohomish Health District in coordination with their care team in Providence.” the statement said.

The man, who was not publicly identified, made a statement asking for privacy and said, “I’m home and I’m getting better and better. I want the doctors, nurses, and all of Providence’s team thank you for taking care of me. I appreciate all the public concerns and look forward to going back to my normal life. ”

Massachusetts – 1 confirmed case

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, a man in his twenties was diagnosed with coronavirus in Boston on February 1. The man had recently traveled home from Wuhan, China. He is a student at the University of Massachusetts-Boston but does not live in a dormitory, reports CBS Boston.

“We are grateful that he is seeing a doctor immediately,” said Dr. Monica Bharel, the public health commissioner in Boston.

Wisconsin – 1 confirmed case

On February 5, officials in Wisconsin confirmed that a person in Madison had been infected with coronavirus.

The patient “recently traveled to Beijing and contacted people from Wuhan, China and found symptoms consistent with the virus when they returned to Madison,” said a statement from UW Health. The main symptoms of the disease are typically fever, cough and shortness of breath.

“Since the initial treatment at the university clinic, the patient has been quarantined at home,” the statement said.

