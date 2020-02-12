Advertisement

Global health officials have warned of the outbreak of the coronavirus, which killed more than 1,100 people and killed 45,500 before it gets better. As of Tuesday, there were only two clusters of the virus outside of China; a significant one on a cruise ship in Japan and a handful of cases in southern England. At least 174 people from the cruise were diagnosed with the disease and hundreds more were examined.

But as these foreign disease clusters grew this week, China said the number of new cases confirmed in the country has been falling for two consecutive days. As of Wednesday, China had 1,114 deaths from the disease, now officially called COVID-19. The only other fatality was in the Philippines.

While the fall in infection rates in China may indicate that the country’s draconian control measures are helping, the chief scientist of the World Health Organization warned that it is still possible that many cases remain undetected around the world and that localized outbreaks may occur. In such a case, a Chinese epidemic could become a global pandemic.

Advertisement

The US had only 13 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, and the CDC said none of them had experienced severe symptoms.

The WHO gathered the best disease specialists for a second day of brainstorming in Geneva on Tuesday to try to answer questions about the new disease. The head of the agency opened the meeting with a request for global unity against “a common enemy who does not respect borders or ideologies”.

Chinese paramilitary police officers carry out disinfectant jars on February 12, 2020, in Yunmeng County, outside Xiaogan City, Hubei Province, to fight a coronavirus outbreak.

STR / AFP / Getty

Advertisement