Advertisement

File photo of a worker in a protective suit checks the temperature of a man in Beijing ANI via Reuters

Text Size:

ON-

A +

Melbourne: The new corona virus may have infected at least 1 in 20 people in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the global outbreak, until it peaks in the coming weeks, according to scientists who model its spread.

Advertisement

The typically busy megacity in which the so-called 2019 nCoV virus appeared at the end of last year has been blocked since January 23, which limits the freedom of movement of 11 million people. So far, trends in reported cases in Wuhan have largely supported the mathematical modeling that the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine uses to predict the transmission dynamics of the epidemic.

“Assuming current trends continue, we still expect Wuhan to peak in mid to late February,” said Adam Kucharski, associate professor of infectious disease epidemiology, in an email on Sunday. “There is a lot of uncertainty, so I’m careful to choose a single value for the peak, but it is possible that we can see a peak prevalence of over 5% based on current data.”

Health authorities in China and around the world are eagerly awaiting whether the world’s largest known quarantine will effectively curb the pneumonia virus in Wuhan and other cities in Hubei Province, the inner region with a population of 60 million.

Worldwide mapping of the coronavirus outbreak

Kucharski, whose research focuses on the dynamics of infectious diseases, and colleagues based their modeling on a number of assumptions about the 2019 nCoV virus. This includes an incubation period of 5.2 days, a delay from the onset of symptoms to confirmation of infection of 6.1 days and the risk of infection in the 10 million people who have been classified as more susceptible in Wuhan.

According to this, a prevalence of 5% corresponds to approximately 500,000 cumulative infections. That is many times more than the 14,982 cases in which the provincial health authorities in Wuhan counted from 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

Antibody test

Researchers will estimate the proportion of people infected with 2019-nCoV in the population after a test is available that allows them to perform a serosurvey to identify those whose blood contains antibodies that respond to exposure to the virus was produced.

At present, the true number of people in Wuhan who are exposed to the virus is “greatly underestimated”, said Manuel Battegay and colleagues from the University of Basel in Switzerland in a study published on Friday. “With an emphasis on thousands of serious cases, mild or asymptomatic courses, which may account for the majority of 2019 nCoV infections, could remain largely undetected, especially during the flu season.”

Authorities in China have counted more than 37,000 cases in the past two months, more than 800 of which have been fatal. According to the World Health Organization, the 774 deaths since the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome [SARS] in 2002-2003 were exceeded for eight months.

In the first around 17,000 cases, around 82% were easy, 15% difficult and 3% critical, the WHO said on Friday. Of 138 patients admitted to Wuhan University’s Zhongnan Hospital in the first four weeks of January, 26% were treated in intensive care and 4.3% died. This was the result of a study published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

While the fast-moving infectious corona virus has left thousands of people seriously ill and hospitals overwhelmed, the overall risk of death is likely to be well below 1% once researchers understand the full range of diseases associated with the virus , said Ian Lipkin, director of the Center for Infection and Immunity at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University in New York.

Also read: China is not applying for judicial authorization to kill 20,000 coronavirus patients

“Meaningful” slowdown

People with mild or no obvious symptoms are not currently among the cases, he told reporters on Sunday. A slowdown in the increase in reported cases over the past few days is “significant,” according to Lipkin, who recently returned from China to the United States, where he discussed the outbreak. He spoke to journalists during a 14-day home quarantine.

If the measures taken so far to contain the outbreak are effective, some “dramatic reductions” in infections should be observed in the third or fourth week of February, he said. A warmer early spring weather could also hinder transmission, he said.

Some studies indicate that an infected person may have no symptoms for 14 days or more. Tests and case confirmation add to delays. This will increase the time it takes to determine whether China’s unprecedented disease control measures have been successful.

Critical period

“The next two weeks are very important to understand what happened,” said Benjamin Cowling, director of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Hong Kong, in an interview in Melbourne on Thursday. “And will that expand to other locations, or have we avoided what could be a global pandemic due to the control measures implemented so far?”

The number of cases reported in Wuhan and throughout Hubei Province has decreased in recent days.

“The number of cases reported by Hubei has stabilized and we are in a four-day stable period in which the number of reported cases has not increased,” said Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergency Program. told reporters in Geneva Saturday. “This is good news and may reflect the impact of the control measures taken.”

There has been a “low but steady incidence” of infections outside of Hubei, Ryan said. It is unclear which of these provinces control the disease or where it could escalate, he said.

“We hope that the same stabilization that appears to be emerging in Wuhan will also take place outdoors,” said Ryan. “But it’s very, very, very early again to make predictions about numbers.”

“This is still a very intense outbreak in Wuhan and Hubei, and risks remain in practically all other provinces, so we’ll wait and see,” he said. -Bloomberg

Also read: Why corona virus sparked controversy over bat studies in Nagaland in 2017

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement