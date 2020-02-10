Advertisement

Many workers in China returned to work on Monday after the government extended the New Year holidays to slow the spread of the deadly corona virus. However, two Foxconn plants in China that manufacture Apple iPhone parts reportedly reported that only about 10% of the workforce said they were working earlier in the week.

The main Foxconn plants in Zhengzhou, about 500 km from the Wuhan outbreak center and in Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, are back in operation, but only at a fraction of their full production capacity after the Chinese government and health authorities have done so have ordered a longer shutdown of the plants. Only about 10% of the workforce – 16,000 people in Zhengzhou and around 20,000 workers in Shenzhen – have returned to their manufacturing jobs at Foxconn, according to Reuters, citing an undisclosed source.

The two Foxconn factories are responsible for most of Apple’s iPhone production. In addition, more than 40 Apple retail stores across China remain closed due to fears of corona viruses and are expected to reopen on February 15.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives believes the unforeseen delay will have a direct impact on global deliveries of the core iPhone and other technology giant products.

“Let’s not gloss it over: If this is true (not yet confirmed), this production news from China will be a shock to the system over the weekend and the supply chain for Apple in both the core iPhone franchise and the AirPods Continuing to disrupt unit production is already facing a bottleneck this week, “said Ives in a research note.

Foxconn said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch that the wellbeing of its employees is “a top priority and that it” applies all recommended health and hygiene measures to all aspects of our business. “This includes adherence to mandates set by various governments. who inform their “post-holiday production plans”.

A company spokesman did not confirm that either the plant was reopened or that it was partially full.

“For political and commercial reasons, we do not comment on our specific production initiatives,” the Foxconn spokesman told CBS MoneyWatch.

Apple did not respond to CBS MoneyWatch’s comment request.

Ives believes that the plant shutdown will destroy sales of up to 5 million iPhones from the second quarter if plant openings are delayed by a further two to three weeks due to fears of corona viruses. The production of AirPods, which were already scarce during the Christmas season, must “increase significantly as soon as the factory is put back into operation in order to meet increasing global demand,” said Ives.

The technical consulting firm Canalys assumes that all smartphone deliveries in China will decrease by 40% to 50% in the past two quarters. A 20% decline in PCs is expected if factories end of February before the breakout.

Apple’s shares fell 1.9% early in the day and, according to reports of Foxconn production delays, wiped out the market value of up to $ 27 billion. It recovered later in the day and was slightly higher at around USD 320 per share.

More than 900 people have died from the corona virus, all but three in China. There are more than 40,000 confirmed cases; Over 300 cases have been confirmed outside of China, including 12 in the United States.

