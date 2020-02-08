Advertisement

A Japanese lifestyle chain store in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay was closed for disinfection after it was found that one of its employees had come into contact with a coronavirus patient.

The Muji branch in the Lee Theater in the busy shopping center, which also houses a café, has been closed since Wednesday.

Advertisement

“We received the report that one of our employees came into contact with a patient infected with the novel coronavirus,” it said on the wall of the store.

The person was placed in quarantine, but it was not immediately clear whether other employees were asked to do so.

The announcement said the store would reopen on Monday.

The closure came after the Fendi boutique fashion outlet in Times Square, directly opposite the Lee Theater, was closed for disinfection on Wednesday after the dreaded virus was diagnosed in the sister of one of his employees.

The news quickly spread on the online platforms and prompted the mall’s management to ask the Italian fashion house to send all employees to the self-quarantine. The shopping center has also intensified the sanitary measures on its premises.

In Hong Kong, 26 cases of the corona virus originating in Wuhan, mainland China, have been confirmed. A patient died in the city. The virus has infected nearly 35,000 people worldwide, most of whom are on the mainland, and more than 700 have died.

The Center for Health Protection said on Saturday that 21 patients were in a stable condition, three of whom were critical and needed breathing support, while one was in a serious condition but was still able to breathe.

Read the original article about the South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post, download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.

,

Advertisement