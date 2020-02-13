Asian markets fell on Thursday after a dramatic peak in coronavirus deaths and mainland China, with traders worried about the economic impact of the epidemic.

Chinese authorities have changed the way they count infections from the virus – officially referred to as COVID-19 – and the latest reports pushed the national death toll up to 1,355 and the infection counts to nearly 60,000.

The Nikkei 225 benchmark of Tokyo closed 0.1 percent lower, Hong Kong lost 0.3 percent and Shanghai ended the day 0.7 percent lower.

Seoul fell 0.2 percent and Singapore lost 0.3 percent. But Sydney and Taipei were higher.

The new virus numbers dampen the positive signal from Wall Street at night, where the three main indexes all set new records.

The jump in the corona virus in China “initially as a ton of stones considering this is one of the biggest fears on the market,” wrote Stephen Innes, chief strategist at AxiCorp.

But he added that despite the “gnarly” headlines, the increase could be due to a backlog in testing last weekend in Hubei province, where the virus emerged late last year.

In early European trade, London fell by 1.0 percent, while Paris and Frankfurt both lost 0.4 percent.

China has been praised by the World Health Organization (WHO) for its transparent approach to the outbreak.

However, there is still skepticism among the global public, with suggestions that Beijing might conceal the magnitude of the problem as it did during the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic.

“Just as markets felt comfortable with the idea that the increase in COVID-19 infection was slowing down, the sudden jump in the number of new cases in Hubei shocked them from this sense of complacency,” said Khoon Goh, head from Asia with Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, Bloomberg News said.

COVID-19 has threatened to harm the Chinese economy, the world’s second largest, with a warning from the ANZ that Chinese GDP growth would slow to 3.2-4.0 percent in the first quarter compared to an earlier projection of 5.0 percent.

In a meeting on Wednesday, China’s top leadership called for efforts to minimize the impact of the outbreak and promised measures to help companies cope with the economic impact.

A day later, the ruling communist party fired two senior officials in Hubei.

China is the world’s largest oil importer and consumer, and crude oil prices are particularly sensitive to the epidemic.

The COVID-19 virus has scared markets around the world, while investors are worried about the economic impact of the outbreak. Photo: AFP / Philip FONG

The fresh jitters hit both main contracts on Thursday, which fell after a rising midweek.

Brent Crude was 0.8 percent lower and West Texas Intermediate was 0.5 percent lower.

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: 0.1 percent down to 23,827.73 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: 0.3 percent DOWN at 27,730.00 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: 0.7 percent lower at 2,906.07 (close)

Euro / dollar: UP to $ 1.0880 from $ 1.0874

Pounds / Dollars: UP at $ 1.2979 from $ 1.2952

Euro / pound: DOWN at 83.83 pence from 83.95 pence

Dollar / yen: FLAT at 109.78

Brent Crude: down 0.8 percent with $ 55.36 a barrel

West Texas Intermediary: 0.5 percent down with $ 50.94 per barrel

London – FTSE 100: DOWN 1.0 percent 7,457.79

New York – S&P 500: 0.7 percent higher at 3,379.45 (close)

New York – Nasdaq: 0.9 percent higher at 9,725.96 (close)

New York – Dow: 0.9 percent higher at 29,551.42 (close)

– Bloomberg News contributed to this story –

