Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 7:18 PM EST

/ Updated: February 12, 2020 / 19:18 EST

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) – Marline Maloney watched our corona virus coverage and asked the Your Stories team whether the surgical masks that people use are used once, as taught them when working in a hospital has been.

Many people wore them on the Cornell University campus, where two suspected cases that were tested failed last week.

There has been no positive case in New York State and the CDC does not include these masks in its guidelines for preventing coronaviruses.

According to Dr. Stephen Thomas, the head of Upstate Hospitals, the masks are actually intended for single use.

“… They can bend, break, be torn, have liquid on them, then they won’t work as well next time,” said Thomas. “… we come to a patient, put on a mask, come out, take it off, throw it away.”

