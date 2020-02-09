Advertisement

Washington – The Chinese ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, rejected the claims about the origin of the corona virus and described all theories related to biological weapons research as “absolutely insane”. Warning of such allegations could lead to racial discrimination and xenophobia.

“I think it is true that much is still unknown and that our scientists – Chinese scientists, American scientists, scientists from other countries – are doing their best to learn more about the virus,” Cui said in Face the Nation on Sunday. , “But it is very harmful, it is very dangerous to raise suspicions and rumors and spread them among people. On the one hand, this will cause panic. On the other hand, it will loosen up racist discrimination, xenophobia and all of these things really harm our joint efforts to fight the virus. “

Cui replied to a statement by Republican Senator Tom Cotton, Arkansas, who posted on Twitter late last month that Wuhan, the city where the fatal outbreak started, “has China’s only security level 4 superlab, with the world’s deadliest pathogens working together yes, corona virus. “

Cotton has sharply criticized Beijing’s handling of the outbreak for weeks. His claim was linked to other theories – largely uncovered by experts – that the virus may be linked to the Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory and could come from China’s biological war program.

Cui said the allegation was “absolutely insane” and found that the Chinese government still does not know where the corona virus came from.

“Of course there are all kinds of speculations and rumors,” he said. “There are people who claim that these viruses come from a military laboratory, not from China, maybe from the United States. How can we believe all these crazy things?”

China’s National Health Commission reported 811 coronavirus deaths in China and 37,198 confirmed cases on Sunday.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control reported 12 confirmed cases in six states. The U.S. embassy in Beijing confirmed Saturday the first death of an American from the disease. On February 6, a 60-year-old US citizen died in a hospital in Wuhan.

