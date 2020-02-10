Advertisement

Smartphone sales in China were reduced by up to 50 percent in the first quarter of 2020 due to the impact of the Corona virus outbreak on retail and manufacturing, according to new research.

Speaking to Reuters, research firm Canalys announced that the closure of factories and retail stores by Apple and other technology companies will not only affect smartphone sales, but will also impact product launches scheduled for the first quarter of this year.



“The planned product launches by the suppliers will be canceled or postponed because large public events in China are not permitted,” said Canalys researchers. “It will take some time for vendors to change their product launch plans in China, which is expected to affect 5G deliveries.” Apple is not expected to launch a 5G phone until September, when the “iPhone 12” series is announced, reports that other vendors such as Huawei are hoping for sales growth due to the introduction of the Chinese 5G network.

Apple closed all corporate offices, stores and contact centers in China in early February due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan. The stores are not expected to reopen on February 10 as planned due to concerns.

The Foxconn site in Zhengzhou, the most important production site for the iPhone 11 and the upcoming inexpensive iPhone, is experiencing significant delays. The plant originally planned to resume operations on February 2, but this was postponed for at least a week.

There have been several reports that these closures will affect Apple device production. In the near future, equipment deliveries may decrease and delivery times may increase.

According to a report, Apple’s ability to strike a balance between AirPods and AirPods Pro supply and demand is at risk due to the outbreak. The delays may also affect the upcoming low-cost “iPhone”, which Apple is expected to launch in March of this year.

In his latest report, respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo declined to provide new shipping forecasts given the outbreak of the corona virus because “there are still many uncertainties.” Last week, however, he lowered his iPhone shipping forecast by 10 percent to 36 to 40 million units in the first quarter of 2020 due to the corona virus.

