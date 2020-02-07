Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

The coronavirus pandemic threat is the second stressful event this year that caused BTC to rise

On Monday, BTC scored higher, while Chinese stocks fell

BTC is starting to be more closely connected with a safe harbor

In “risk-on” scenarios in which investors’ hunger for assets that tend to move to an increased size would not be wrong to assume that those with capital would want to give cryptocurrencies – especially something like Bitcoin ( BTC) – an entry at a fixed location in their portfolio.

Bitcoin is downright fleeting in all its 11-year existence – it can become parabolic in a short time. Once an investor catches it at a price that is positioned for more upside potential, the return can be huge.

That may be the case in 2017, when the climate was just speculative, but with what has been going on in the world lately, the exact reasons for buying Bitcoin might not be the same three years ago.

Those who invest in cryptos and follow the market religiously are probably aware of how BTC appreciated from the beginning of 2020, and they know that bullish fundamental components and other factors influence them. One of those “other” factors is the correlation of Bitcoin with gold.

War threats from the US-Iran conflict cause fears to be inspired, and investors usually respond to stressful events such as this by pooling money from riskier assets such as shares in safe havens such as gold, government bonds, the US dollar and others. The result is that the price of the risky asset falls and the safer value rises. Surprisingly, Bitcoin went up in this case.

After President Trump “de-escalated” the increasing friction of the two countries, a new threat emerged in the form of the dreaded corona virus, which is feared of a pandemic. Just when cryptomans think that the parallel movement of BTC with gold in January is a one-off coincidence, it rose again due to the virus.

At the start of the week, when investors had sufficient time to absorb any coronavirus updates during the weekend, BTC reached a peak of $ 9,600 from $ 9,300. Monday was also the first time Chinese equities reopened for the first time since January 23, and investors welcomed it through a sell-off that resulted in a decline of nearly 10 percent.

Would this event have prompted investors to relocate money to BTC? It would not be wise to assume that this is the case now, but this is about the second time this year that bad news caused the popular crypto to trade higher.

BTC is traded at $ 9,776 from the time of printing.

