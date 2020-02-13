One of the three coronavirus-infected patients in Kerala was discharged from the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital on Thursday after having been tested negative for more than a week. The second patient is expected to be released in the next few days, the third is stable, the authorities said.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said the battle was only halfway through and it was too early to say that the worst was over.

“I spoke to him on the phone. He is in a good mood. He promised to meet me as soon as his quarantine ended. I welcome doctors, paramedical staff and health workers who have taken the trouble to make this happen, ”she said of the discharged patient.

The minister said the results of the discharged patient had been consistent throughout the week, but samples from the first patient – a medical student admitted to Thrissur Medical School – did not delay her discharge so significantly. The minister said the first patient would leave the hospital in a few days.

The state pressed the emergency button on February 3 after a third coronavirus-infected patient was found in Kasaragod in northern Kerala. All three were medical students who had returned to China and were traveling together. After declaring a “medical disaster”, the state had made a massive attempt to contain the secondary infection, isolated all contacts, and launched a grass-roots awareness campaign.

“It seems that our vigilance and surveillance has really paid off. Whether surveillance, isolation, tracking of contacts or quarantine at home – many spent sleepless nights. These are good lessons for us. We will not lower our guard now, ”said the minister, who added the health department, and will continue his campaign on hand hygiene, sneezing and coughing precautions, and cleanliness.

The minister initially said she was very concerned after large numbers of students had returned from China. “During the Nipah infection two years ago, it was largely limited to the Kozhikkode district. But now Chinese returnees were spread across all 14 districts. Then we thought an emergency was needed to contain the possible secondary infection, ”she said.

After learning a lesson from the Nipah outbreak two years ago, the state was in combat mode from the start. At least 2,500 people are still being watched in their homes, and another 30 are being observed in hospitals. Experts have praised the state for restricting the spread of the disease to its readiness and quick response.