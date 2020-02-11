Advertisement

Given the coronavirus deaths at 1,017, the head of the World Health Organization gathered top scientists in Geneva on Tuesday to answer a number of questions about the new disease. Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus argued for global unity against “a common enemy who does not respect borders or ideologies”.

The WHO stated that there were 42,708 confirmed cases of the disease in China alone, 393 of them in 24 different countries. This includes a new case that was confirmed in San Diego on Monday, the 13 person diagnosed in the United States. As in most cases, this patient was recently in the epicenter of the Chinese city of Wuhan. All but one of the virus deaths were in China.

“With 99% of cases in China, that leaves a great deal of emergency for the country, but one that holds a very serious threat to the rest of the world,” Tedros warned Tuesday to use health and government windows to push the windows Opportunity we have now. “

WHO is increasingly concerned that the virus is transmitted by people in their home countries who have not recently traveled to China. Tedros said on Monday that this “spread of the community” now seen in Britain and Spain could be the “spark” that ignites a major fire.

A child waves from a resident vehicle that has been evacuated from a public home after residents discovered the novel corona virus in front of Hong Mei House on Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong, China, on February 11, 2020.

TYRONE SIU / REUTERS

