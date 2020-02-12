Advertisement

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Monroe County Department of Health officials say six residents are currently being quarantined because they fear they may have new types of corona viruses.

Similar to earlier this month, when Monroe District Executive Director Adam Bello and Health District Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza, who announced that another person was also voluntarily quarantined due to similar concerns, will remain in quarantine for two weeks after leaving China.

“After 14 days, they are essentially deleted,” said Dr. Mendoza on February 4th.

The county health authorities currently describe these people as asymptomatic.

Symptoms of the new corona virus can include:

Runny nose

a headache

to cough

sore throat

fever

A general feeling of being unwell.

CDC officials recommend that people avoid any unnecessary travel

Wuhan, China. In addition, Ministry of Health officials say safely

daily proactive measures can help stop the virus from spreading,

including:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

