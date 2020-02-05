Advertisement

The Infectious Diseases Expert Dr. Ian Lipkin, a Columbia University epidemiologist who is currently advising the Chinese authorities, told CBS News on Wednesday that there is a unique problem that is causing the outbreak. If it is not fixed, there will be similar problems. Viruses appear “every few years”.

The coronavirus common in China is believed to have originated in wild animals, possibly bats, before jumping into the human population, and could well have resulted in wild animals with people, food and pets in markets such as z the one in the city of Wuhan.

“I want the wildlife markets to close,” said Lipkin bluntly, noting that this new virus is not just from animals.

“You talk about HIV, Nipah [virus], Marburg virus, Ebola virus and influenza. These are all what we call zoonosis. They are infectious agents that come from wild animals and have been transmitted to humans. If You take wild animals and you put them on a pet or other animal market where a virus has the ability to skip species, adapt from a bat to a small mammal such as a rodent or ferret, and then into humans to jump Autobahn – a superhighway for viruses that get from the wild into humans. We can no longer do that. We can no longer tolerate that. “

The corona virus may come from the Wuhan market

Lipkin, who worked with the Chinese during the SARS epidemic in 2003, said he personally “asked Chinese leaders to demonstrate international leadership” by penetrating the markets that he said exist in other countries , in Asia, but also in West Asia Africa and South and Central America.

“We have to close these wildlife markets,” said Lipkin. “If we don’t, we’ll see one of these emerging infectious diseases every few years.”

