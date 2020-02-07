Advertisement

A team led by an Indian Indian scientist from Australia, SS Vasan, planted the first batch of the virus in a laboratory to develop a vaccine against the fatal novel coronavirus (nCov), which claimed more than 600 lives in China and 30,000 more infected.

Chinese health officials said Friday that the number of coronavirus deaths has increased to 636 on the mainland and 69 new deaths have been reported by midnight on Thursday.

More than 31,000 people across China are now infected with the disease. Hubei reported 2,447 new cases on Thursday. In the central Chinese province alone there are currently 22,112 cases.

Advertisement

This first batch of the virus was developed by SS Vasan and his team in a high security laboratory at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), Australia’s leading scientific agency.

Also look at the outbreak of the corona virus: Air India sends a flight to evacuate Indians from China

The Vasan team had their big breakthrough at the Doherty Institute in Melbourne, where scientists grew a sample of the coronavirus in the laboratory. Researchers at the Doherty Institute were able to isolate the virus from a human sample.

The work of CSIRO is of great importance because large numbers of preclinical studies have to be carried out.

“Our research in our safe animal health facility in Australia (AAHL) will help determine the properties of the current virus – an important step in the development of a new vaccine,” said a CSIRO statement.

“The research aims to provide a clearer picture of the new corona virus, including how long it takes to develop and replicate, how it affects the airways, and how it can be transmitted,” he added.

Vasan is a Rhodes Fellow at Oxford University and a graduate of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru.

Vasan also worked on Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya before nCov.

CSIRO scientists are reported to be aiming for 16 weeks to test a human coronavirus vaccine, with each vaccine to be tested on ferrets first.

The virus outbreak is believed to have occurred in central China at the end of last year. There are now more than 240 cases in two dozen countries.

Local governments across China have blocked cities of tens of millions in response to the crisis.

Advertisement