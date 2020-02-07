Advertisement

The Trans Mountain Expansion Project leadership is west of Edmonton.

According to Trans Mountain Corp. The cost of the pipeline expansion project increased from $ 7.4 billion to $ 12.6 billion.

Company president Ian Anderson said in a conference call on Friday that construction in BC would be underway. before the end of the year with an average of 2,200 B.C. He expects three years.

Anderson said he was very confident that the $ 12.6 billion project could be realized and he was optimistic about 2020.

The amount includes money the previous owner Kinder Morgan spent before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government bought the project for $ 4.5 billion in 2018.

Following the Trans Mountain update on Friday, the company won in court this week. The Federal Court of Appeals dismissed a judicial challenge to four First Nations claims that they had not been properly consulted. The court found that Canada invited 129 indigenous groups to participate in the consultations, and more than 120 ended up either supporting or not rejecting the project. In addition, 43 First Nations have signed service agreements with Trans Mountain.

However, the lawsuit is ongoing as Tsleil-Waututh has requested that a September decision be appealed to the Canadian Supreme Court, and the four factions also have 60 days to appeal the recent decision.

In the meantime, opponents of the pipeline expansion say they will do anything to stop the project.

Tsleil-Waututh nation’s George told the Canadian press that activists are preparing for a prolonged land and water struggle that they hope will remain non-violent, which could lead to clashes with the police. The opponents of the pipeline do not want it to be built because an oil spill hit the B.C. because of concerns about the oil industry’s contribution to the climate crisis.

– With files from The Canadian Press

