Advertisement

February 11, 2020, 6:18 p.m.

Keith Osso

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 6:18 p.m.

Advertisement

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

PULLMAN, wash, (February 11, 2020) – The dates for the soccer games “Homecoming 2020” and “Dad’s Weekend” were released on Tuesday by Washington State Athletics.

The homecoming on the Pullman campus will take place on Saturday October 3rd, when the Cougars host California. My father’s weekend comes seven days later on October 10th when Utah comes to Martin Stadium. The seasons for both competitions will be announced at a later date.

On wsucougars.com deposits are now being made for all new season tickets for 2020. Single game cards for street competitions will be available from May 11th. Single playing cards for all Martin Stadium competitions will be available from August. The mini-plans for the 2020 season will go on sale in June. For more information, please visit wsucougars.com or call 1-800-Go-Cougs.

The full 2020 Washington State football schedule follows:

DATE OPPONENT SITE

September 5 in Utah State Logan, Utah

September 12 HOUSTON Martin Stadium

September 19 IDAHO Martin Stadium

September 26 in Oregon State * Corvallis, Ore.

October 3 CALIFORNIA * (homecoming) Martin Stadium

Oct. 10 UTAH * (Father’s Weekend) Martin Stadium

October 17 in Stanford * Stanford, California.

October 24 bye

October 31 ARIZONA STATE * Martin Stadium

November 7 in Colorado * Boulder, Colo.

November 14 at UCLA * Pasadena, Calif.

November 21 OREGON * Martin Stadium

November 27 (Friday) Washington * (Apple Cup) Martin Stadium

December 4 (Friday) Pac-12 Championship game Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Home games in bold

All time TBA

* Pac-12 conference games

Washington State athletics

Advertisement