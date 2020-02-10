Advertisement

February 9, 2020 4:28 pm

Alyssa Charlston

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 4:28 pm

Advertisement

Jovana Subasic scores 8 in Cougar’s loss to Utah

PULLMAN, Washington. – Sophomore Ula Motuga returned a seasonal high of 14 points on her return from a two-game absence, but the Washington State University women’s basketball team met a hot-shooting Utah Cougars team on Sunday, February 9th , 78-66, at the Beasley Coliseum in Pac-12 Conference Action.

Motuga’s 14-point attempt led the Cougs to a trio of double-digit hits when the second team came back into action after two injury-related failures. The 14 points for Motuga correspond to their season high as the striker has now scored 14 points in each of her last two competitions played. Motuga had already peaked in their season against Cal in two games on January 31, prior to their absence.

Redshirt senior Borislava Hristova and Redshirt junior Johanna Muzet each scored 12 points to round off the group of two-digit goal scorers for WSU on Sunday. Muzet’s 12-point performance corresponded to her seasonally high points, while Hristova’s 12-point performance against Utah ranked 16th in the Pac-12 women’s basketball overall with 2,142 points for Cal’s Ashley Walker.

The loss reduces the WSU to 11-13 for the full year, while it drops to 4-8 in the Pac-12 game. For Utah, they improve to 12-11 and move 5-7 in the Pac-12 classification to seventh ahead of the Cougars.

The US state of Washington scored the first four points of the competition on Sunday, but Utah then set 13 points in a row to set the tone for the afternoon. The Utes scored six of their seven 3-point goals in the first two quarters of the game on Sunday and built up a 21-point lead during the break. Utah led up to 34 points in the third quarter, before Washington State went off and scored 29 points in the fourth quarter to endure a 12 point defeat.

The 29-point quarter of the Cougs was two points below the women’s basketball record in Washington State for most points scored in a fourth quarter. The fourth quarter’s 29 points on Sunday are the second consecutive competition this weekend in which the US state of Washington scored at least 25 points in the last verse. On Friday, the WSU scored 28 points in the comeback win over Colorado. The Cougars achieved the third largest comeback victory in the program history.

The Utes shot 51.9% against the cougars while keeping the WSU at a field goal percentage of 37.7%. Utah was blazing hot behind the arch on Sunday when they hit 50% of their 3-point goal attempts in seven of their 14 shots.

The US state of Washington ends its home game with four games with 2: 2. Now it is back on the road for two games in Arizona and Arizona next week. The Cougars open the journey in Tempe against the Sun Devils on Friday, February 14th. PT in the Pac-12 networks.

COUG NOTES

Head coach Kamie Ethridge on today’s result: “Honor Utah. They came really ready to play. They put a lot of shooters on the ground and we never really got it under control. We didn’t want to give them a 3 and pretty much let them practice shooting. We just weren’t very sharp offensive, and we just didn’t have the fight and fire that we normally make and it showed up. Utah surpassed us today. “

COUG NOTES

– The performance of Sophomore Ula Motuga with 14 points marks her fifth game this season with double-digit points.

– With the defeat, the US state of Washington falls to 7: 6 this season, while the team in Beasley plays against the Pac-12 teams with 2: 5.

– Senior Borislava Hristova has extended her two-digit series to 18 games in a row. This is the fourth longest two-digit series in a senior woman’s program history.

– Senior Chanelle Molina finished second on Washington’s list of assistants on Sunday as she now has 407 career assistants.

– Molina also reached the top 10 in the women’s basketball overall ranking in Washington State on Sunday. The Point Guard now has 1,289 career points, one point ahead of Jazmine Perkins (2008-12) in 10th place in the WSU overall ranking.

WSU athletics

Advertisement