Is the third time magic with Samsung’s newest folding phone?

On Tuesday, Korean technology giant unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip, a new $ 1,380 phone that can be expanded into a full-size display or a split-screen dual display. The initial reactions to the new phone have been generally positive, and Samsung is undoubtedly confident that the Z Flip will attract more attention than the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Fold 2, which it released last year with largely poor reviews.

“To a certain extent, Samsung is experimenting to find out what works, in terms of design and durability,” said Peter Jarich of GSMA Intelligence.

Jarich noted that among the network operators he has heard of, a strong majority expect folding phones to be offered through their channels. It is less clear when or whether folding phones will become mainstream with smartphone providers.

“How long does it take for each provider to have foldable phones? I don’t know – but Samsung definitely sees this and wants to push it forward, ”added Jarich.

Based on advertising materials released by Samsung, the tech giant seems to appeal to a younger audience with the Z Flip. As seen in a video showing the devices, unique use cases made possible by the dual display mode include watching videos and typing at the same time, the ability to take photos and selfies in multiple modes, and others Features that can appeal to younger customers.

“Samsung is targeting a different audience, which is smart,” added Patrick Moorhead, president of Moor Insights & Strategy. “I think the flip will be a market success, provided there are no pitfalls for reliability.”

Samsung is not the only provider with a folding phone on the market: Motorola launched a folding phone from Razr in 2019 that unfolds like a Z Flip into a complete display. Huawei also sells the Mate X, a phone that unfolds into a small tablet along a vertical seam.

As for Apple (APPL), Samsung’s main competitor, spurred a collection of patent applications speculation that the iPhone giant could one day bring out its own foldable device.

As Apple insiders noted, Apple filed a patent in early February for a folding mechanism that leaves no wrinkles. Last year, UBS analysts analyzed Apple’s intellectual property documents and predicted that a folding device – likely a tablet instead of a phone – could be on the market by 2021. The UBS analysts also conducted a survey that found “generally higher interest among Apple” Apple buyers for foldable products. ”

“It is difficult to say whether we are looking at a new category or a fad, but we will certainly see more phones with a foldable format. The phones all look pretty much the same today and despite what their manufacturers would have us believe, they all do pretty much the same thing, ”added Andrew Moore-Crispin of Ting Mobile. “One thing you can guarantee is that Motorola’s Flip Z and Razr flip will result in duplicates, iterations, and variations on the subject.”

