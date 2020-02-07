Advertisement

The final for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has really finished the first season, so to speak. It was renewed for season 2 and the possibilities around the plot are endless. The drama between characters such as Gina and Nini or Gina and EJ is squashed, but who says what will happen next season? And if they give Gina a bit of a Sharpay makeover, she might return a little less well the second time around. Spoilers ahead for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Sofia Wylie (who plays Gina on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) on the set of Young Hollywood Studio | Mary Clavering / Young Hollywood / Getty Images

Gina has undergone a major character change mid-season

Gina, played by Sofia Wylie, started as the new girl with a lot of talent and knows how good she is. She wants to be the star and is surprised when Nini takes the lead. She has a bit of a mean girl’s mood to Nini, but as soon as she opens herself up to Ricky and some other drama members, she starts to be a little less abrasive.

“As soon as we begin to see the dynamics between her and Ricky, we see her open up, become more vulnerable and see a side of her that looks like a normal teenage girl with teenage feelings,” Wylie told Hollywood Life on January 9. “Of course that always comes with the scary risk, but her moment with Ricky in Episode 9, you see this change in their dynamics because so many things have changed for both of them in the past few weeks.”

Wylie was so good in her role that showrunner Tim Federle said he wrote more in her character, according to Entertainment Tonight. “For me, the real surprise was Sofia Wylie, and the depth and range and access she has in her life as an actor is phenomenal,” he said. “When she photographed that first scene with Joshua in the car outside of her house upon returning home, I saw such tenderness but so much going on behind Sofia ‘s eyes that made me say:” Oh my god, we have to keep writing. “We have to keep writing about this.”

Much is unknown about season 2, but could we see Gina go back to who she was?

So, with season 2 at some point, there is no doubt that Wylie will be back as Gina, although her living situation has not yet been confirmed. But could her progression to a nicer character return to a mean one, get a Sharpay makeover?

What does that mean? Do you remember at the end of High School Musical, when Sharpay got along with Gabriella and Troy who were in charge and with everyone at the end sang “We are all together”? She even came back and thanked Zeke for his cookies. However, when we see her again in High School Musical 2, she is a bit meaner and snootier and wants to break the hearts of her colleague Wildcats. Could Gina follow a similar path?

Federle and the rest of the cast keep all info about season 2 very locked, but Wylie has some ideas about where she wants the character to go. “I would really like to see her new experiences with her stay in one place, because she has moved so much in her life now. She can’t just do a little bulldozer, take the lead and do what she wants, because she knows she will be leaving soon, “Wylie said.

“I really want her to really create permanent relationships and see the almost fear of those relationships, because she has never really experienced staying in one place, having the consequences for her actions and dealing with these long-term relationships with people her age. ”If she stays with Ashlyn, there is no hanging movement over her and she can act differently. Maybe she won’t return to her mean personality from the start of the season.

Could Gina get in between Ricky and Nini, or take the lead in the spring musical?

And don’t worry; Federle confirmed that Gina (Wylie) would be back. “The only thing I will say about that is that I can hardly imagine doing season two without Sofia Wylie, so that’s as much as I will say on that subject,” he said. “I can’t give away too much.”

Could Gina come between the newly reformed power couple Nini and Ricky? It is not a huge possibility but never say never. Wylie has said that she wants to see Gina’s relationships grow more. “I’d like to see what happens to Ricky and Nini or Ricky and Gina in the future,” she said. “I’m so excited to see what the musical will be like. That will be a big change with the dynamics with the person taking the lead and whoever does it. I will certainly add a lot of drama to the show.” Even if Gina is not looking for Ricky, what if she plays a leading role in spring music while Nini is at the performing arts school in Denver?

Again, there are so many routes for these characters to take, but be assured that drama will follow Gina, just like the rest of the East High theater department.

