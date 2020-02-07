Advertisement

When the opioid crisis claimed hundreds of victims in the suburbs and tens of thousands nationwide, cartridges of the overdose reversal agent naloxone became almost as important to police officers as a weapon and a badge.

Dozens of lives have been saved in the suburbs over the past five years because police officers – often the first to arrive at an overdose site – are armed with the drug.

But now there are concerns that obtaining naloxone could cost the police and their first responders, as well as nurses and other health professionals, their life insurance.

These concerns – and a number of such cases in other states – prompted the southern suburban state Rep. Margo McDermed to introduce a bill in Springfield to protect insurance coverage for the police, rescue workers, health professionals and even parents and relatives, opioid users, the naloxone wear.

The law, which now sponsors Republican Rosemont MP Brad Stephens, would change the Illinois Insurance Code to prevent a life insurance company from denying or restricting insurance – or charging higher rates – just because they received naloxone.

Margo McDermed

McDermed, a Mokena republican, told us this week that she was drafting the bill after an EMT from her 37th district told her she was denied coverage because she had a prescription for naloxone.

“Just because someone has that doesn’t mean they’re addicted and at risk of insurance,” said McDermed. “This bill would enable insurance companies to ask a few questions first (before insurance coverage is denied).”

A similar measure is pending in the U.S., and other states, including Massachusetts and New York, have already told insurance companies that they can’t deny coverage just because someone has naloxone on them.

“In the midst of a national opioid crisis, it is natural for our nurses and first responders to make sure every day that New Yorkers are safe to wear naloxone,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York in September. “It is unacceptable to deny first-aiders work for their lives to save lives, and today we are correcting this discriminatory practice.”

‘Speechless’

When we asked Buffalo Grove chief of police Steve Casstevens about it this week, he said he was “stunned” by the possibility that a first aider could lose life insurance coverage for a life-saving device like naloxone.

“I can’t figure out why,” he said.

Casstevens, who is also president of the International Police Chiefs Association, said he did not know of any cases where a local police officer would lose cover, but he intended to raise the issue at the next meeting with other leaders of the association.

Officials at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, which was one of the first suburban police agencies in 2014 to provide MPs with naloxone, said they knew nothing about employees who were rejected or removed by life insurance carriers.

“However, we support laws that allow our employees to continue to carry naloxone with them to support the rescue efforts of people with an opioid overdose – without negatively impacting our employees’ insurance coverage,” said Sgt. Chris Covelli told us in an email. “Naloxone has become an indispensable aid for first-aiders in the region as it is at the forefront of the opioid epidemic.”

McDermed’s bill is currently on the State House Regulatory Committee. It assumes that it will receive support from both parties and will move smoothly through the General Assembly. We’ll keep you posted on the progress of the Capitol.

Gunmen sued police officers

A Waukeganer who has watched the police kill her boyfriend after he hit a police officer in his car last year is suing the city and police officers.

Paige McEwan is filing undisclosed claims for damages and punitive damages in the lawsuit that was filed with the US District Court in Chicago last Friday.

The lawsuit stems from a dispute between McEwan’s friend Asuncion J. Gomez-Guerrero and two Waukegan police officers on February 3, 2019, who were called in to investigate a disturbance in the northwest of the city.

Authorities say when the police tried to stop Gomez-Guerrero and McEwan from leaving the scene, Gomez-Guerrero drove his car to an officer and slapped him in the leg. The officer shot three shots in the car and killed the 35-year-old driver.

After an investigation by the Illinois State Police, Lake County Attorney Michael Nerheim declared the shootout justified.

However, the lawsuit claims that the police used excessive force and then refused to provide medical treatment to McEwan after the shots.

“Instead of calling the applicant for an ambulance or taking her to the hospital, the accused had the applicant brought back to the Waukegan police station, where she was interrogated even though she apparently needed medical attention,” the lawsuit said.

Reform efforts are getting a boost

Efforts to reform the criminal justice system in Cook County were supported this week when the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation granted the county a $ 2.5 million grant. This adds to the $ 1.9 million that the foundation had already pledged to work.

District officials say the money helps fund some projects.

• Lawyers and court officials will examine cases of low-bail prisoners to determine what obstacles are preventing them from bailing out.

• Defendants with repeated arrests who are suspected of drug abuse or mental health could be provided with peer mentors to help them comply with treatment plans and court dates.

• Defendants in cases of non-violent drugs could be offered services to help them find work and avoid measures that harm communities.

“Today’s announcement offers more help to individuals to show alternatives to their actions as we will improve drug abuse, mental health and employment services,” said Judge Timothy Evans, presiding judge.

