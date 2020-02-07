Advertisement

Scarlett Johansson has been playing on the big screen for more than 25 years. Yet the actress has perhaps completed her most crucial year to date. On a personal level, Johansson became engaged to Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live in 2019. But she played professionally in three very different and very successful films.

Now, after such a long period in the industry, the star of hits such as Lost in Translation and Lucy has earned her very first Academy Award nominations. So, even after the epic year that Johansson had in 2019, could she really be ready to kick off 2020 as a newly beaten Oscar winner? Let’s examine it.

“Avengers: Endgame” and its decade long arc

Before we go to the two Oscar-nominated performances of Johansson, we have to discuss her crucial role in Avengers: Endgame. Of course she first appeared as Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow in the Iron Man 2 of 2010. And since then Johansson has been one of the biggest pillars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With roles in six earlier Marvel films, the Johansson arch was one of the most prominent. So Avengers: Endgame had to give her Black Widow, mainly because it meant a kind of conclusion for the original Avengers line-up. Some fans are still debating whether the film did justice to the character.

Nonetheless, Johansson delivered a striking performance and the story of Black Widow had a direct influence on how the story took place. In addition, the actress can now add the biggest blockbuster ever – with $ 2.8 billion worldwide – to her resume. And she still gets her long-awaited Black Widow movie. Not too poor.

Scarlett Johansson earned double Oscar nominations

Although Avengers: Endgame turned out to be a commercial and critical success, it didn’t get much attention. Despite Disney’s efforts, the film only received an Oscar nomination for the visual effects. However, Johansson still found his way to the nominations. Twice.

Critics greeted her performance as Nicole Barber in the domestic drama Marriage Story by writer / director Noah Baumbach among her best work. Few were surprised when Johansson and co-star Adam Driver were among the nominees for Best Actor and Actress. Both stars brought such intensity and emotion into the story of a marriage that was falling apart.

Johansson nevertheless received a second surprise. Jojo Rabbit was positioned as a potential Oscar player for Best Picture, the screenplay or perhaps Best Director. But few insiders expected Johansson’s tender performance as Rosie Betzler to cut the best supporting actress. The actress brings warmth and depth as a mother who is concerned with the nazi fanaticism of her son (Roman Griffin Davis).

Is Scarlett Johansson destined to become an Oscar winner?

Johansson may have just moved from never receiving an Oscar nomination to becoming a double nominee. However, her chances of actually winning in Best Actress or Best Supporting Actress are small. In both categories the front runners seem to be considerably strengthened.

This year, for Best Actress, Renee Zellweger has collected most of the other trophies for her performance in Judy. And if the category has a candidate for a dark horse, then Saoirse Ronan of Little Women is probably more upset than Johansson. On the other hand, the strong support for the Wedding Story – which received six nominations – can be a good sign.

Ironically, Johanssson is probably losing the prize for best supporting actress of her wedding story co-star Laura Dern. The category is the best chance that Baumbach’s film will receive a prize, and Dern – a three-time nominated and industrial veteran – feels too late for some Oscar love. At least Jojo Rabbit seems to win the best adapted scenario for writer / director Taika Waititi.

Of course all this remains speculative. We will not know for sure if Johansson will bring an Oscar home until the 92nd Academy Awards broadcast on February 9, 2020 on ABC.

