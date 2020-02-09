Advertisement

The Duggar family, led by Michelle

and Jim Bob Duggar, looks like a new date, wedding or

pregnancy at least once a year. But one person who has never been the center of attention

of attention in that regard

Jana Duggar, the oldest daughter of Duggar. The 30 year old is unmarried and

still lives at home, and while it is not ‘normal’ to do this in her family, she does it

seems to enjoy life.

Counting On fans have long theorized why Jana Duggar remains single. But now there is a brand new theory that is gaining strength.

Jana Duggar, far right, with three of her sisters | D Dipasupil / Getty images for extra

Jana Duggar is the only adult daughter who is unmarried

Jana Duggar turned 30 earlier this year, and she still is

did not make the knot. This is not unusual for regular Americans. Many women

are unmarried on their 30th birthday. But for Duggar it is like that

seen as incredibly unusual. The children of Duggar often start making love

later than their early 20s, although some of them are even married as teenagers. And

for the most part they have different children before they are 30.

Duggar lives under the roof of her parents and is not allowed to move despite her age. But all in all, she seems to enjoy life.

There are several rumors about why Duggar is still single

Many who watch the show have wondered why Duggar did not find “the one” when it seemed so easy for her brothers and sisters to do this. Some believe that Duggar is a lesbian, although she has strongly denied that rumor in the past. Others have suggested that her parents prevent her from getting married because she has become an important home help. And another theory sees that Duggar deliberately avoids marriage because she does not want to have as many children as her parents would expect.

A follower of the show has just presented a new theory

A Reddit user following the Duggars suggested a new theory about Duggar’s lack of marriage. “I think (Jim Bob) didn’t approve of any man who approached her because she was too important to run the household,” wrote the user. They then suggested that Duggar became discouraged that her father did not approve of anyone until it eventually became too late and she could no longer find someone her age in court. The user suggests that Duggar is now too discouraged (and too old) to marry someone with the same extreme values, and that Jim Bob initially only wanted to postpone her marriage, would not completely occur.

Some suspect that it is “this year or never” for Duggar to appear in court

Duggar celebrated its 30th birthday in January, and since then she is still single. For those who are just as religious as Duggar, it is important to marry young, and some think Duggar has missed her chance of ever having a relationship. Critics of the show suggest that it is “this year or never” for Duggar in terms of finding a husband. But she seems to be happy with where she is in the life that she might not get married at all. Time will tell whether Duggar meets her soulmate this year or whether she continues to feel satisfied with the current life she leads.

