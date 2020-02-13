The Duggar family is one of the largest families in America. With 19 children, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar have many mouths to feed. And because the lifestyle of the Duggars is different from that of most, Michelle and Jim Bob also offer their children jobs and homes. But fans of Counting On think that the lives of the younger Duggar children now have made them much healthier than the lives their siblings have ever lived.

The Duggar family D Dipasupil / Getty images for extra

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar had many mouths to feed

The Duggar do not live like most American families do.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar once believed in birth control, but after Michelle

went through a miscarriage while on the pill, the two decided to no longer

believe in preventing pregnancy.

The Duggars are very religious and have a deep connection with their faith. That, in combination with the lack of contraception, is usually the reason why they had 19 children. But with so many children many mouths come to feed, and fans have often wondered how the two could do it.

Fans have suspected that the Duggars were once food insecure

The cost of living to start a family is not cheap. So with 19

children, Michelle and Jim Bob had to find a way to give their children a good life

a budget. Before the show, Jim Bob’s real estate career was the only one in the family

income. And count on having fans

often wondered how he and Michelle could feed so many children with one salary.

In the past, the Duggar’s have posted Instagram photos with family recipes that don’t seem nutritious or nutritious. It has led some critics to suggest that the older children of Jim Bob and Michelle were raised with food insecurity issues.

Fans think the younger children are healthier now that they have more money

Today, Counting On offers the Duggars another important source of income in addition to Jim Bob’s job. With this, some who follow the show think that the younger children now live a much healthier life than their siblings.

“I feel when you look at pictures of the older girls growing up, they have always been pretty thin compared to the girls growing up now,” a user posted on Reddit, suggesting that the younger girls seem to be healthier than their older ones brothers and sisters at that age. Other users suggest that the girls’ interesting meal choices for their families nowadays reflect their lives. “Yes, food insecurity and poverty can definitely cause a weird relationship with food that lasts for years,” someone wrote.

It is unclear how the children of Duggar earn their money

Today, fans still wonder how Michelle and Jim Bob’s children are

support their families. None of the sons went to college, and although all

sons and sons-in-law have a job, it doesn’t seem that they can earn enough

money to support their growing families. Fans suspect that Jim Bob pays each

child a ‘salary’, since Derick Dillard (who has basically been banned

the family) once said that Jim Bob is in control of the money. heedless

of how the Duggars earn their money, they always seem to make ends meet.