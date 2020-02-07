Advertisement

“Where were you in Tralee last night?” We asked a member of Galway management before the Allianz League Division 1 game last Saturday in Kerry.

“We haven’t. We left Loughgeorge (GAA Training Center) at half past nine this morning. We took a short break on the way down and were at our hotel (Meadowlands) around noon.”

For us Saddos it is a kind of curiosity of the trainspotters, like teams that travel the day before pass the hours before an evening throw-in / start – like at 7 p.m.

In fact, we feared we would be alone in this fascination until a conversation with an inter-county manager a few weeks ago was preparing a road trip to a Saturday night game.

“A nightmare,” he said. “Saturday night games are great for the home team – not so good for the away team”.

Last Saturday, more than 15,000 visitors came to Castlebar and more than 11,000 to Tralee’s Austin Stack Park. On Saturday I met some Galway families having lunch near Tralee. Supposedly, they had been looking forward to it since the league’s games were confirmed, as it was Galway’s only floodlight game of 2020.

Really, the Allianz League has become a spring championship.

Kerry will not be overly sympathetic to the kingdom’s visitors – even the West Coast equivalents in Donegal. The geographical distance of the district means that in a league plan like this – if there are four away games – logistics play an essential role in preparing for the game.

With costs of between 10,000 and 12,000 euros per trip, the institutions between the federal states try to keep overnight stays in the league as low as possible – and of course the costs are a consideration. Secondly, it is an extra night for players and managers who are not in everyday life, in the family or in their own bed.

And it shortens the hours available for post-game recovery and rehab.

Kerry, for example, flew to Dublin for the opening round of the league last Saturday week when they usually traveled to the capital for a big game on the eve of the game. On the other hand, not every district has an airport and a flight connection between it and the capital.

There is no such event for the away games in Tyrone on Sunday, in Monaghan and in Mayo. For each of them, they travel on the eve of the game – including a Friday night for the game in Castlebar.

This special point increases the core of the filling time on Saturday. And there is no standard recipe for the optimal solution. Different districts use the hours in many different ways. For example, the night before the game can be used for a video review session from the previous game, shortening at least one training night that week.

On game day, players can go their own way after breakfast until noon, when a short team meeting (20-30 minutes) is scheduled to go through the game schedule. This can often be divided into groups, ie one group backwards, another forward. After that, some players prefer a nap (or a walk) before eating before the game. Then the squad gathers around 5.15 p.m. and heads for the ground at 5.30 p.m. (throw-in at 7 p.m.)

A top-notch gardening team could plan this game day as follows: 10:00 am: breakfast followed by quick updates; 12.45 p.m .: lunch; 1.45 p.m .: team meeting; 2.30 p.m .: Players at leisure until 5 p.m. 5.30 p.m .: Departure to the stadium. 7 p.m .: throw-in; Post-game meal: 9:30 p.m.

Donal Barry from the excellent website kerrysportshub.ie has done an interesting study before the league of Division 1 football teams starts this spring (see picture above). At this point it should be pointed out that the GAA grants the counties a flat rate per kilometer for road trips.

Of course, this has nothing to do with the question of how deep the die-hard supporters have to dig in order to “be there”.

While Donegal’s trip to Tralee is the longest one-of-a-kind in March (862 km round trip), Kerry makes four of the six longest trips to Croke Park, Omagh, Inniskeen in Monaghan and Castlebar. This is why Saturday’s home win against Galway was so important to collect points.

It is of the utmost importance that the small details are correct. The one or two percent you hear from managers. Galway chose to stay in Tralee on Saturday night for good reasons – it would promote a good mood among the team and management (even put up with the frustrating loss), but more importantly, nobody felt comfortable after 1 a.m. Arriving back in Galway in the morning and building another road Trip on some young players who understandably would be very tired at this point.

This is an additional problem for districts with a substantial rural hinterland. Cork came back from Leitrim at around 9:30 p.m. last Sunday after clinching his second division 3 win. But for many of the travelers there was still at least an hour to get to their own bed. Ronan McCarthy’s team chose Athlone as their base camp on Saturday night, but this year’s league plan was good for the rebels with four home games – and only for trips to Longford and Tipperary. The latter was a day trip.

Kerry manager Peter Keane referred to Tralee’s Bons Secours Hospital after the game on Saturday night. Kerry GAA has entered into a commercial agreement with the hospital that David Clifford launched last year. Kerry benefits when an instant scan is required for a player – that is, with Tadhg Morley and Adrian Spillane after the game in Dublin.

Keane is well aware of how important it is for his players to receive expert medical advice / treatment promptly. Gone are the days when the kingdom favors Dr. Con Murphy had to catch up in Cork to win a player for a scan. The Bons Agreement has undoubtedly helped in this regard. A healthy player is a happy player.

Every little step. Every little mile. Every little detail.

