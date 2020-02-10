Advertisement

THE MAIN POINTS:

In the meantime, 29 Sinn Féin candidates have been elected to the 33rd Dáil. Chairman Mary Lou McDolad said, “This vote for Sinn Féin means Sinn Féin is in the government.”

Fianna Fáil won 16 seats, while Fine Gael has 14 TDs. Independent candidates won eight seats; the green five; SOL-PBP and the Social Democrats each have two seats; Labor and Aontú each have a seat.

Sinn Féin received 24.5% of the votes, Fianna Fáil 22.2% and Fine Gael 20.9%.

With Regina Doherty and Mary Mitchell O’Connor, Fine Gael has lost both a minister and a junior minister. Minister of Transport, Tourism and Sports Shane Ross also lost his seat while Fianna Fáils Lisa Chambers resigned in Mayo. Former Labor Tánaiste Joan Burton and Ruth Coppinger from Solidarity have also lost their places.

There are 160 seats in the Dáil. The Ceann Comhairle is automatically re-elected, giving 159 seats and 80 the magic number for the majority.

Summary of election results for 2020

Seating after party

SF

24.53%

29

FF

22.18%

16

FG

20.86%

14

IO

15.39%

9

GP

7.13%

5

SD

2.90%

2

SPBP

2.63%

2

LABORATORY

4.38%

1

78 out of 160 Places occupied

13 of 39 Constituencies completed

LATEST:

Count centers across the country reopened this morning when day 2 of the count begins.

Sinn Féin has secured 29 seats, and it appears that up to 37 seats are planned for the party. Fianna Fáil has won 16 seats and is expected to have a number of seats in the lower to mid 40's. Fine Gael has 14 TDs competing on day 2 of the count.

Clare is preparing for the first SF TD in 98 years

Clare will choose her first Sinn Féin TD almost a century later with the election of West Clare’s mother, Violet Anne Wynn.

Voting resumed at 9:00 a.m. at the Falls Hotel in Ennistymon with the distribution of 1,504 votes by independent Liam Woulfe.

SF had not chosen a TD in Clare since 1922, and Ms. Wynne and Cllr Cathal Crowe (FF) are expected to take two seats.

There are currently five candidates on the hunt for the other two seats, with Timmy Dooley (FF), Pat Breen (FG), Joe Carey (FG), Michael McNamara (ind) and Cllr Roisin Garvey hunting.

Formerly: “This is a vote for SF in the government”: McDonald

Sinn Féins chairman Mary Lou McDonald said the 2020 election delivered a vote to put Sinn Féin in government once the count is over.

“This vote for Sinn Féin means Sinn Féin is in government,” she said this morning, adding that her first choice was “a new government without Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.”

She confirmed that the party had contacted the Greens, People Before Profit and the Social Democrats and Independents and would speak to the Labor Party – “everyone who was outside the old two (by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael)”. However, she said she was still open to talks with the two larger parties.

Ms. McDonald also said she was happy to see Micheál Martin “come to his senses” after apparently weakening his stance on whether a government contract with Sinn Féin should be considered. “The democratic thing is that they speak to me and stop saying Sinn Féin can be on the margins … so many people have now chosen us to represent them,” she told RTÉs Morning Ireland.

Mary Lou McDonald in top form yesterday at the RDS counting center in Dublin. Picture: PA

Fianna Fáil’s leader said yesterday that there were major political differences between the two parties, but also said that “I am a Democrat” and confirmed the large referendum for Sinn Féin.

“It has never been a sustainable position to say that a party like ours that represents such a large number of citizens that an active campaign to exclude us would be completely wrong,” said McDonald.

“We have known for a long time that the dominance of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael is over. People made this decision.”

Ms. McDonald said she believed that a “people’s government” could be formed.

The Sinn Féin leader also admitted that the party, which stormed home with large surpluses in many constituencies, should have put more candidates in retrospect.

“There is no doubt that there are constituencies where we left seats,” she said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (left) and Mary Lou McDonald. Images: Liam McBurney / PA Wire and Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

SF-FF coalition “would be a betrayal of people”: Brid Smith

Solidarity with People Brid Smith said before profit that a Fianna Fáil / Sinn Féin coalition would be a betrayal of people’s wishes.

MP Smith, who was elected in South-Central Dublin yesterday, said: “If that happens (an SF / FF coalition), I think it will be a big disappointment for the people of this country who told us clearly – repeatedly said on the doorstep – “No Fianna Fáil, no Fine Gael. We want something completely different “.

“We want to get them out, we’re both fed up – we kept hearing that throughout the campaign.

“I think it would be a betrayal of people to return to a government in which one of these parties rules.”

Earlier:

Seventy-eight of the 160 seats to be won in the 2020 election are now filled, and are expected to re-enter this morning in a number of constituencies.

Sinn Féin still leads the field, but both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil gain ground thanks to their far higher number of field candidates – Sinn Féin prevailed against Fianna Fáil (84) and Fine Gael (82) with 42 candidates.

The finance spokesman for Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Fianna Fáil, Michael McGrath, was elected in Cork South Central.

The constituency returned the same representatives as in 2016 – two Fianna Fáil, one Fine Gael and one Sinn Féin.

Mr. Coveney had to wait a little over seven hours after Sinn Fein’s Donnchadh O Laoghaire emerged victorious after exceeding 11,429 with 12,170 votes.

Since Mr. McGrath had 10,809 votes more than the other remaining candidate, the city councilor for the Greens in Cork, Lorna Bogue, on 9,179, plus the untransferred surplus, he was considered elected without reaching the quota and the fourth and last one reach seat.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney speaks to the media during the parliamentary election count at the Nemo Rangers GAA club in Cork (Yui Mok / PA)

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald insists that she will speak to all parties when it comes to forming a new government. She said any refusal to join Sinn Féin in forming a new government betrays a “state of rejection. You (Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael) still don’t listen to what people have said.”

When asked whether the result represented a revolution in Irish politics, Ms. McDonald replied: “Yes, you could certainly call it that.”

However, Taosieach Leo Varadkar said he wanted to maintain the party’s commitment not to form a coalition with Sinn Féin. Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin suggested yesterday that he had weakened his stance on talking to Sinn Féin, while recognizing that there are still major political differences between the two parties.

Micheál Martin TD speaks to the press at the Cork North and Cork South Central Count Centers at the Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

A total of 159 places must be filled (Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl is automatically returned in Kildare South). The counting centers will open their doors again from 9 a.m. today.

Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness was re-elected to the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency overnight. Counting is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. today. The McGuinness surplus and transfers from the last candidate to be eliminated – People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace – are transferred once the count is resumed.

‘Chewing finger nails’

Sinn Fein’s Katheleen Funchion secured first place yesterday with more than 5,000 votes. Fiow Fail candidate Jennifer Murnane-O’Connor, based in Carlow, leads the remaining candidates with more than 10,000 votes on their way to the 12,274 vote quota.

Deering and his compatriot John Paul Phelan, Malcolm Noonan from the Greens and Bobby Aylward from Fianna Fail are fighting for the remaining places.

In the meantime, two seats are to be filled in Dublin Mid West after Sinn Féin occupied the first two yesterday. The counting continues in Citywest at 10.30 a.m.

The outgoing Minister of Fine Gaelic, Josepha Madigan, managed to take third and last place in Dublin Rathdown last night, although she described it as a “day full of nerves”.

Lisa Chambers on the loss of her seat in Mayo: “This is democracy in action”

Fine Gael’s Michael Ring won the election in Co Mayo and was elected with 14,796 votes in the first count in the Dáil.

Michael Ring celebrates his election overnight. Picture: Keith Heneghan

Rose Conway-Walsh, the first Sinn Féin candidate who had been elected to the Dáil since 1927, also took first place. As the third candidate for the general election, Conway-Walsh more than doubled her return in 2016, achieving 14,633 first choice votes.

The county has long been a stronghold of Fine Gael / Fianna Fáil, but the rise of Sinn Féin has broken the grip of traditional Big Two.

At the Castlebar Counting Center, Conway-Walsh said: “There were many predictions that there would be two and two along the way, but we knew from the start that there was a mood for change across the county. “

Fianna Fáil’s deputy chairwoman Dara Calleary exceeded the quota by 13,636 votes in the final count. His colleague and Fianna Fáils Brexit spokeswoman Lisa Chambers lost her seat with 8,911 votes to former Mayo footballer and fine Gael newcomer Alan Dillon, who closed with 10,977 votes. Dillon was in Castlebar, filling the void left by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

Lisa Chambers turned to the count center and said: “This is democracy in action … It is always difficult to defeat it. Of course I am disappointed, but life goes on.”

Emerging Greens star Saoirse McHugh was eliminated with a total of 6,036 votes after the fifth count, while Fine Gael’s Michelle Mulherin finished with 7,427 votes after the sixth count.

The turnout in the Mayo constituency was 66.12% and the rate was 12,871.

Michael Lowry is gasping as he celebrates being at the top of the poll at the first Tipperary count. Picture: Eamonn McGee

In Tipperary, the general election count at 10 a.m. in Thurles is resumed, with four seats remaining.

Veteran Independent TD Michael Lowry was the only candidate elected last night.

He is the first Dáil MP to win a seat in his constituency in every parliamentary election since he first ran as a candidate in 1997.

He said it was an honor to represent the county and said: “This is my ninth general election (and) my sixth as an independent candidate. It is my sixth time that I have taken part in the election and everything is yours thanks to my supporters. “

